Something will happen on September 23 2017

On that very day, the profitability of September 23 will come to a sudden stop.
“God is our refuge and strength,
an ever-present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear…”
Psalm 46:1-2
See also: September 23 2017 – False Prophecy Alert!
Good and terrible things happen around the world every day. Why will 9/23 be any different?
Simply because it is a Jubilee Year in HaShem’s calendar of Schmitahs. Pay attention to the Hebrew calendar – it’s God’s calendar year of “forgiveness” or retributuion. It all depends on our willingness to beg forgiveness.
Ancient Scripture hasn’t gone away. It’s just been forgotten. Shame on us…
Bone Fish . . . . I love the quote from George Washington. Thank you. I had not seen or heard this one before, so it was a real treat!
Yep, another teaching quote hidden from students in the education system.
Yes, a number of things will happen on September 23rd: The Sun will rise and set, I will wake up and go to work, and the world will carry on. The planet Jupiter will also exit the constellation Virgo, an astronomical event that has, given the whole configuration of things in this particular combination, has never happened before and will never happen again.
But notice that all these things are CONDITIONAL. Yes, you and I WILL wake up that morning (or with me, the crack on noon!), PROVIDED Our Lord does not take us first. This is realistic: We are NOT promised tomorrow; In fact, we are not promised tonight.
As a matter of fact, it could happen that Our Lord COULD, if the Father Wills it, come to Judge the Living and the Dead, even though the Antichrist has not come to finish Armageddon yet.
Man is a noetic animal, according to Lyndon Larouche and others. We are the only ones who can project our activities into the future. Thus, we can “predict” the future—up to a certain point. But your point is well-taken and duly noted: The Day of Hype surrounding September 23rd will be over. And then another Day of Reckoning will happen sometime down the line.
As Sartre said, “Everything has been figured out, except how to live.” That is what people who hang their hats on these events do: They rely on these signs to give their lives meaning. That is because they haven’t taken responsibility for their own lives. (Or they really want to feed their magical thinking). To those who are alienated—and I have been down that road—God Almighty WILL NOT do your thinking, reasoning, emoting or relating to others for you! This is not the Twilight Zone episode where the mad scientist takes away his slave maid’s free will!
So the proper use of one’s free will for good is the issue at hand for me here. And the days drag on, and one day turns into another, and so on. But these things do not define our quotidian existence: Free will is a mystery. A sign is a sign, and nothing more: No sign can usurp any man’s free will.
As for Lisa Haven, whom I believe is pictured in your meme here, I watch her frequently on You Tube. She has a great channel and a great message, and she’s not the fatalist someone new to her channel may imagine. (SGT Report is another You Tube channel I heartily recommend).
I have plans for that day and will carry on with them. Fearmongers don’t scare me!
DCG . . . Amen to that! As Winston Churchill said (I hope I quote this correctly) . . . . All we have to fear, is fear itself.” Those who trust in Our Savior, Jesus Christ, should not easily be taken in by rumors, nor natural disasters. After all, we were not promised an entire life of “smooth sailing.” Perhaps, The Lord wishes to try us, as he did Job, to see if we would remain faithful to Him, even if our circumstances do not afford us the luxury of living in a rose garden.
Something I’ve been learning never to do is state what I will do without adding “God willing”–after all, we really do not know what will happen moment by moment while we’re in this world. So, to state categorically that something will happen, or will not happen, based only on our understanding of Scripture, or of the plans God has for each of us, is to forget that we are not in charge here, God is.
I am somewhat amazed, and distressed at all of those who emphatically state that nothing is going to occur once Jupiter[the King planet] exists the womb of Virgo [the Virgin]:
“And there appeared a great wonder in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and upon her head a crown of twelve stars:”[Revelation 12:1 KJV]
Because, that ‘sign’ in the heavens is part of what is sometimes called the “Mazaroth”, the ancient star configurations believed to represent God’s plan of salvation for mankind spelled out in the heavenlies for all the world “as a witness”. That’s apparently how the Magi knew a King had been born, who was to be found in Israel. Only, when Jesus was born, ‘Virgo’ did not have all 12 stars surrounding her head the way ‘she’ does this time–which is another reason so many people are very interested it what’s taking place on 9/23 within that particular constellation–Jupiter began a retrograde motion, literally appearing to circle around within what amounts to the ‘womb’ of ‘Virgo’ back on December 23, 2016–once it exists on September 23rd of this year, that will amount to 10 months, which is the extreme limit to the time of human gestation during which a child can safely be inside the mother’s womb.
I was so excited once I heard that some people believed that the real reason why December 25th may have been chosen to represent the day of the Lord’s birth, is due to it really being the time of His conception within Mary’s womb–wow! That truly helped me a lot since having to face the complaints leveled by fellow Christians against celebrating a false date of the Lord’s birth, as they claimed Dec. 25th to be, and hearing Christmas maligned as being pagan, etc., was truly getting me down!
I defended our celebrating Christmas, because, so far as I can see, God blessed that date, and helped our celebration of Christmas to flourish–it’s the one time during each year when believers can far more easily reach out to everyone in the unbelieving world and tell them the story of Christ’s birth, life, death and resurrection in order to secure the way of salvation for mankind–remove Christmas, and more darkness would overtake a world that is already way too dark as it is.
However, if they are correct, and I believe now that they just might be, Dec. 25th really might be the date on which Mary conceived Jesus–so, He was already among us for 10 months prior to His actual birth on September 11th, 3 B.C., according to the calculations–of course, I am not Catholic, so I have no idea as to when the Church believes Mary to have conceived Him–I’ve heard about it, though, but don’t know on which date it’s celebrated.
To me, though, it’s not “Potato, Potahtoe–let’s call the whole thing off”, not by a long shot!! Since I am a Protestant, my Christian education is very meager, comparatively speaking, so I’m still in the process of learning–but, this entire subject has my blood racing with excitement at the idea that God truly seems to be actively moving towards getting everything ready for the Lord’s return–and, I just can’t wait! 🙂
“Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.”[Revelation 22:20] Amen.
oh, it’s a Saturday, i guess i’ll crack open a beer and put the lawn chair in the front yard.
