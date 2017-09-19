Racist much? HBO actress says at Emmys that she’s “rooting for everybody black”

Issa Rae is an actress, writer and director. She created the HBO show Insecure. Never heard of her nor her show. Apparently she’s popular within the Hollyweird community.

Now she’s popular for being racist, too.

Imagine the outcry if a white person said they were rooting for white people.  But she’ll face no consequences. Liberals love their double standards.

DCG

2 responses to “Racist much? HBO actress says at Emmys that she’s “rooting for everybody black”

  1. Anonymous | September 19, 2017 at 8:45 am | Reply

    Even if political correctness (yes, left/libtards) is involved…

  2. Dr. Eowyn | September 19, 2017 at 8:59 am | Reply

    This would be front-page and leading TV news if a white actress had said “I’m rooting for everybody white”.

