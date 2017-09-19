Libtard and TDS-infected Jennifer Lawrence’s latest movie flops

Good.

Why is this idiot still living in the USA? The world didn’t end upon Trump’s election. Do as you said you’d do and get your butt outta here!

From Yahoo: The gonzo horror movie Mother! has had an impressively terrible weekend at the US box office, where it has suffered a triquetra of indignities, namely mass walkouts, an F grade from audiences and lacklustre ticket sales.

The film, which has inspired an abundance of explainers attempting to decipher what it all meant, grossed just $7.5 million at the box office despite a significant marketing campaign, making it the lowest wide-release opening of star Jennifer Lawrence’s career, and the latest film to enter into the pantheon of movies graced with an “F” score from exiting audience members.

Twitter is abuzz with tales of walkouts during screenings both in the UK and US, with reaction to the film appearing split down the middle – some calling it a masterpiece, others proclaiming it the worst film they’ve ever seen.

The film also received an “F” grade CinemaScore from exit polling at select cinemas across the USA, putting it company with critical darlings like Steven Soderbergh’s Solaris, William Friedkin’s Bug and the Australian horror flick Wolf Creek, all of which received F grades upon their respective US releases.

Right-wing Americans have also been gloating over the film’s financial failure (you bet we are!), following an attempt at boycotting Lawrence for comments in which she tied together Donald Trump’s election, his stance on climate change, “Mother Nature’s wrath” and Hurricane Irma.

DCG

Advertisements