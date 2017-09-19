Flu vaccine linked to significantly higher rate of miscarriages

A team of 13 medical scientists conducted a study that found a significant association between flu vaccine and miscarriages (“spontaneous abortion”). The scientists are:

James G. Donahue, Ph.D. & MPH (the lead author) , Burney A. Kiekea, Jennifer P. King, Maria A. Mascola and Edward A. Belongia, of Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Marshfield, WI.

Frank DeStefano and Eric Weintraub of the Immunization Safety Office, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Stephanie A. Irving, T. Craig Cheetham, Allison L. Naleway, Jason M. Glanz and Nicola P. Klein, of Kaiser Permanente (in Portland, OR; Pasadena, CA; Denver, CO; and Oakland, CA).

Lisa A. Jackson, of Group Health Research Institute, Seattle, WA.

Donahue & colleagues published their findings in an article titled “Association of spontaneous abortion with receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine containing H1N1pdm09 in 2010–11 and 2011–12,” in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine, 35:40 (September 25, 2017), pp. 5314–5322.

Objective

Donahue et al. described their study’s objective:

“Inactivated influenza vaccine is recommended in any stage of pregnancy, but evidence of safety in early pregnancy is limited, including for vaccines containing A/H1N1pdm2009 (pH1N1) antigen. We sought to determine if receipt of vaccine containing pH1N1 was associated with spontaneous abortion (SAB).“

Methodology

Using data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink, Donahue et al. identified 485 eligible women aged 18 to 44 years who had a miscarriage (cases) and 485 women who had live births or stillbirths (controls), and matched them on site, date of last menstrual period and age. Participants who were vaccinated with the inactivated influenza vaccine before the miscarriage date were considered exposed. Primary exposure was 1-28 days before miscarriage, called the “exposure window”.

Results

Donahue et al. had determined that the random probability or odds (“adjusted odds ratio” is “a measure of association between an exposure and an outcome) of a woman having a miscarriage 1-28 days after having had a flu vaccination was 3.7 (95% CI, 1.4-9.4) for the 2010 to 2011 flu season, and 1.4 (95% CI, 0.6-3.3) for the 2011-2012 flu season.

But Donahue et al. found that among the women in their study (Healio):

A “significantly” increased 7.7 (95% CI, 2.2-27.3) odds radio (aOR) for miscarriage in women who had received pH1N1-containing flu vaccine in the 1–28 days “exposure window” and who had also been vaccinated in the previous season.

At the time of miscarriage, the median gestational age was 7 weeks. There were no statistically significant associations between miscarriage and receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine during any other exposure windows.

At the time of miscarriage, the median gestational age was 7 weeks. There were no statistically significant associations between miscarriage and receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine during any other exposure windows. In contrast, regardless of current influenza vaccination status, women who did not receive the vaccine in the previous season were not at an increased risk for miscarriage. Their aOR was only 1.3 (95% CI, 0.7-2.7).

"This effect modification was observed in each [flu] season" in 2010-2011 and 2011-2012.

Conclusion

Donahue et al. concluded that:

“SAB [spontaneous abortion or miscarriage] was associated with influenza vaccination in the preceding 28 days. The association was significant only among women vaccinated in the previous influenza season with pH1N1-containing vaccine. […] It is important to note that this study does not and cannot confirm a causal association, but the validity of the major findings is supported by the effect modification across two influenza seasons and the observation of elevated odds ratios in the 1 to 28 day exposure window only. More research is needed regarding the immunologic effects of influenza vaccination during pregnancy. A follow-up study funded by CDC is currently underway to evaluate the risk of [miscarriage] after repeated influenza vaccination during the 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 influenza seasons; results are expected by late 2018.”

“Significant association” means a statistically significant correlation, i.e., a correlation that is a result of more than random chance.

In other words, the study found that flu vaccination is associated with a higher incidence of miscarriages — an association that could not have occurred by pure chance alone — in pregnant women who:

had the flu vaccine 1-28 days before miscarriage;

were vaccinated in the previous influenza season with pH1N1-containing vaccine.

In fact, as J.B. Handley Jr. of GreenMedInfo points out, flu-vaccine manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur precisely had warned about the safety of their flu vaccine for pregnant women. This is the warning in the package insert of Sanofi Pasteur’s 2016 flu vaccine:

“Safety and effectiveness of Fluzone Quadrivalent have not been established in pregnant women or children less than 6 months of age.”

Given the importance of the Donahue et al.‘s findings, you can imagine that the CDC would be inundated with questions about the high correlation of flu vaccination and miscarriages.

Isn’t it interesting, then, that the CDC put a gag order on its employees. On August 31, 2017, the CDC’s public affairs officer Jeffrey Lancashire sent an internal email to its employees, instructing them not to speak to reporters. The email, obtained by Axios, says:

“Effective immediately and until further notice, any and all correspondence with any member of the news media, regardless of the nature of the inquiry, must be cleared through CDC’s Atlanta Communications Office. This correspondence includes everything from formal interview requests to the most basic of data requests.”

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV

See also:

~Eowyn

