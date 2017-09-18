Strict gun control in Chiraq: One person shot every 2 hours and 18 minutes

Below are the shooting numbers for this past weekend. Expect the final tally to go up by Monday morning. It always goes up.

From MyFoxChicago: Nine people have been shot dead and at least 27 others wounded in Chicago since Friday evening.

Four of the murder victims were shot on Friday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. In that attack, three men and one woman were shot dead in a car. The woman was pregnant. Chicago police said that shooting was gang related and that three of the victims were gang members.

The website “HeyJackass.com,” which tracks violence in Chicago, said that on average, a person is shot about every 2 hours and 18 minutes in the city. On average, two people are murdered every day.

So far this year, more than 500 people have been murdered in Chicago. The vast majority of the killers used a gun.

DCG

