Strict gun control in Chiraq: One person shot every 2 hours and 18 minutes

Posted on September 18, 2017 by | 2 Comments

chicago2

Below are the shooting numbers for this past weekend. Expect the final tally to go up by Monday morning. It always goes up.

From MyFoxChicago: Nine people have been shot dead and at least 27 others wounded in Chicago since Friday evening.

Four of the murder victims were shot on Friday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. In that attack, three men and one woman were shot dead in a car. The woman was pregnant. Chicago police said that shooting was gang related and that three of the victims were gang members.

The website “HeyJackass.com,” which tracks violence in Chicago, said that on average, a person is shot about every 2 hours and 18 minutes in the city. On average, two people are murdered every day.

So far this year, more than 500 people have been murdered in Chicago. The vast majority of the killers used a gun.

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in #BlackLivesMatter, Children, crime, Culture War, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, Insanity, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Race, Taxes, United States and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Strict gun control in Chiraq: One person shot every 2 hours and 18 minutes

  1. mgorman | September 18, 2017 at 10:49 am | Reply

    Well, if you are honest with yourself, they are correct. If there were no guns it would be impossible to shoot anyone. The problem is that this is never going to happen. A moot point. And even if it did these people are resourceful. They would simply use knives, bats, bow and arrows, maybe even IEDs to accomplish their goals. The culture and ethics must change.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Josh | September 18, 2017 at 11:10 am | Reply

    Lol, where’s the blm protests and riots?

    Liked by 2 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s