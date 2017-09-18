Dolly Parton smiled when Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin bashed President Trump at Emmy Awards

As expected, last night’s Emmy Awards show was a non-stop orgy of Trump bashing.

At one point, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton came on stage to present an award. Fonda and Tomlin used the occasion to trash Trump, comparing him to the male chauvinist boss in their 1980 movie 9 to 5.

Hanoi Jane said:

“Back in 1980 in that movie, we refuse to be controlled by a sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot.”

Tomlin then piped in:

“And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot.”

Hollywood award presenters rehearse what they’ll say, so Dolly Parton knew full well Fonda and Tomlin planned to bash a duly-elected sitting President.

Not only did Parton know beforehand, she went along with the Trump bashing and actually smiled when Tomlin said “egotistical lying hypocritical bigot” (0:40 mark):

But Parton’s fans are still defending her on the video’s YouTube page.

In an interview with the New York Times in June 2016 during the presidential campaign, Parton said she will “be behind her” when Hillary Clinton officially secures the Democratic Party’s nomination:

“Well, I think that that would be wonderful. Hillary might make as good a president as anybody ever has. I think no matter if it’s Hillary or Donald Trump, we’re gonna be plagued with PMS either way — presidential mood swings! But I personally think a woman would do a great job. I think Hillary’s very qualified. So if she gets it, I’ll certainly be behind her.”

When the media reported that Parton had endorsed Hillary, Parton denied doing that, saying:

“This morning while I was watching the news I saw many reports that I had endorsed Hillary Clinton. My comment about supporting a woman in the White House was taken out of context. I have not endorsed Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump.”

Parton saying “I think Hillary’s very qualified. So if she gets it, I’ll certainly be behind her” sure sounds like an endorsement to anyone who understands the English language.

Now let the predictable Dolly Parton diehards begin their trashing of this post . . . .

~Eowyn

