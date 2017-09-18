Dolly Parton smiled when Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin bashed President Trump at Emmy Awards

As expected, last night’s Emmy Awards show was a non-stop orgy of Trump bashing.
At one point, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton came on stage to present an award. Fonda and Tomlin used the occasion to trash Trump, comparing him to the male chauvinist boss in their 1980 movie 9 to 5.
Hanoi Jane said:
“Back in 1980 in that movie, we refuse to be controlled by a sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot.”
Tomlin then piped in:
“And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot.”
Hollywood award presenters rehearse what they’ll say, so Dolly Parton knew full well Fonda and Tomlin planned to bash a duly-elected sitting President.
Not only did Parton know beforehand, she went along with the Trump bashing and actually smiled when Tomlin said “egotistical lying hypocritical bigot” (0:40 mark):
But Parton’s fans are still defending her on the video’s YouTube page.
In an interview with the New York Times in June 2016 during the presidential campaign, Parton said she will “be behind her” when Hillary Clinton officially secures the Democratic Party’s nomination:
“Well, I think that that would be wonderful. Hillary might make as good a president as anybody ever has. I think no matter if it’s Hillary or Donald Trump, we’re gonna be plagued with PMS either way — presidential mood swings! But I personally think a woman would do a great job. I think Hillary’s very qualified. So if she gets it, I’ll certainly be behind her.”
When the media reported that Parton had endorsed Hillary, Parton denied doing that, saying:
“This morning while I was watching the news I saw many reports that I had endorsed Hillary Clinton. My comment about supporting a woman in the White House was taken out of context. I have not endorsed Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump.”
Parton saying “I think Hillary’s very qualified. So if she gets it, I’ll certainly be behind her” sure sounds like an endorsement to anyone who understands the English language.
Now let the predictable Dolly Parton diehards begin their trashing of this post . . . .
Can’t believe her fans still defending her. Anyone supporting Hanoi Jane is done to me.
That stupid fake chest witch actually said she was voting for Hillary, do you think I’d give a penny of my time to watching her or the rest of these cackling witches and warlocks who have sold their souls to the devil. Gads but they make me want to retch, what a bunch of self serving scum. I hope Dollywood goes down, I hope no one goes to the theater, and I hope these people figure out that they’re not just bashing Trump, but they’re bashing the people who helped make them wealthy.
Screw all of them, we don’t watch their crap anymore and never will again, and that goes for that mindless idiot, Jennifer Lawrence too. Let’s hope she’s in CA when the San Andreas fault lets go and she lands in the ocean. It would be nice to say, Well that’s karma for allowing in all those illegals in and for voting for Hillary. Good Lord, the lack of respect for the President, and culture disintegration is so vile. Blech!
It just feels,to me,like the Liberals/Democrats/Socialists/Communists/Marxists/whatever the latest designation might be,are trying to drag “Civilization” back to the Stone Age. (They’ve already DE-volved Society,Racial Relations,Politics,etc. about 50 years,if not more…) Still can’t figure out WHY though…There’s probably some grand,world-encompassing Conspiracy looped into this,but my brain runs on a smaller scope than that.
She lost her brains when she had her boobs reduced.
As a veteran of our Little Excursion in SE Asia so many long years ago (as a matter of fact, it was 50 years ago, right now, that I arrived In Country), you can well imagine my attitude toward the Traitor From Tinseltown, and I’ve never cared for Mssssss Tomlin, either.
But I USED to be an admirer of Dolly. Not now. She can go back to her little cabin in the woods and count her money …….
Such a shame the TDS is running rampant in the ‘entertainment’ industry.
I liked it much better back when everyone was at least assumed to be a loyal American. The blinders are off now…..
It’s not a defence of Parton or any other celeb but they know what side their bread is buttered on. If they don’t go along with the corporate cultural Marxist agenda they won’t get the oxygen of publicity that keeps their careers alive. Or else they might even get an overdose of the wrong kind of publicity. Who knows what skeletons many of these folks and/or their families have in their closets? Well, let me rephrase that – who knows, apart from the Deep State?
If they really go off the PC reservation they mightn’t even have to worry about their future careers. Joan Rivers told a TV reporter that Obama was gay and a few weeks later she died after going to hospital for a routine operation.
As a Vietnam vet, I cringe even when I hear that traitorous snake’s name mentioned. She should have been tried for treason and put in prison, for supporting the NVA. ‘Nuff said!
Not a hollywood entertainer that hasn’t failed to disappoint yet. At least there are few left that I know by name.
