American woman in Denmark attacks Danish man for wearing a MAGA hat

Posted on September 18, 2017 by | 7 Comments

At a unibar near Aarhus University in Aarhus, Denmark, an American woman went berserk when she saw a man wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.

Language Warning

She screams at the man:

“Doing this [wearing a MAGA hat], like, to the world, what the fuck is wrong with people? What is fucking wrong with you? You are a horrible human being! Horrible human being!”

She stands up to leave. The Danish man says:

“Liberal tolerance at hand.”

The woman gets even angrier and screams:

“I do not fucking tolerate fucking, fucking racist! You are a horrible fucking human being, and I hope you go home and feel fucking ashamed of yourself!”

The man asks: “For what?”

She yells:

“For fucking being a fucking racist! You fucking human piece of shit!”

As she leaves the bar, the man tells her that what she did to him is an illegal assault.

The man says he took legal action the next day, charging the woman with the hate crime of “politically motivated assault”.

H/t LiveLeak

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, EU/Eurozone, Insanity, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Make America Great Again, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents, war on patriotism and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

7 responses to “American woman in Denmark attacks Danish man for wearing a MAGA hat

  1. Karen | September 18, 2017 at 1:47 pm | Reply

    She’s horrid and a foul wretched wench that looks like she needs a shower and a make-over! I hope you sue her ars for touching you totally unprovoked!

    Liked by 2 people

  2. noreen | September 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm | Reply

    What the hell is a unibar? Is it like a unibrow? For people on unicycles? Those with one limb? Or, more obviously with a uni point of view?

    Liked by 2 people

  3. DCG | September 18, 2017 at 2:05 pm | Reply

    The pharmaceutical companies must be making a killing now with all the proggies having to treat their TDS!

    Like

  4. truckjunkie | September 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm | Reply

    WOW-THAT hurt!!!! She’s the picture next to “the F-Bomb”! She used the F-word more times in one minute than I’ve heard in the last Month! Her Mom must be SO proud of her little girl. BTW–PLEASE put her BACK on her Tranquilizers! Isn’t it funny that SHE calls the GUY a horrible person? I didn’t hear HIM be anything but polite and courteous to her. Not ONCE did he call HER a F***ing ANYTHING. In SOME parts of America,she’d have been smacked down hard for that kinda behavior,so I guess she was lucky in that way. Sad that she felt she had to go “out of Country” to behave that way.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Auntie Lulu | September 18, 2017 at 2:47 pm | Reply

      truck . . . I can only hope that her little venture of going ” ‘out of Country’ to behave that way,” gets her arrested by the Danish police for a hate crime relative to verbal political assault. I don’t have a drop of sympathy. You remember that old adage . . . “The Ugly American,” . . . she makes an excellent poster child for that saying. What a POS. It makes me ashamed that she is an American; she seems to act like an escapee from a mental institution. Thankfully, he remained polite and never retaliated against her. I just hope that the police nab her sorry behind!

      Liked by 2 people

  5. Kevin J Lankford | September 18, 2017 at 2:57 pm | Reply

    Just don’t know what “Make America Great Again” has to do with racism. Clearly these scum are the traitors. They want to see this nation fall, and uncontrolled massive immigration is the perfect weapon. There can be absolutely no other reason for such irrational support of such an influx of foreign culture and influence, other than pure ignorance.

    Liked by 2 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s