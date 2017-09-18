American woman in Denmark attacks Danish man for wearing a MAGA hat

At a unibar near Aarhus University in Aarhus, Denmark, an American woman went berserk when she saw a man wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.

Language Warning

She screams at the man:

“Doing this [wearing a MAGA hat], like, to the world, what the fuck is wrong with people? What is fucking wrong with you? You are a horrible human being! Horrible human being!”

She stands up to leave. The Danish man says:

“Liberal tolerance at hand.”

The woman gets even angrier and screams:

“I do not fucking tolerate fucking, fucking racist! You are a horrible fucking human being, and I hope you go home and feel fucking ashamed of yourself!”

The man asks: “For what?”

She yells:

“For fucking being a fucking racist! You fucking human piece of shit!”

As she leaves the bar, the man tells her that what she did to him is an illegal assault.

The man says he took legal action the next day, charging the woman with the hate crime of “politically motivated assault”.

H/t LiveLeak

~Eowyn

