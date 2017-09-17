Yale replaces “freshman,” “upperclassman” with gender neutral terms

No doubt feminazis would love to replace woman with womyn.

From Fox News Insider: Yale University has kicked off the new school year by officially scrapping the terms “freshman” and “upperclassman” and replacing them with the gender-neutral terms “first year” and “upper-level students.”

“It’s really for public, formal correspondence and formal publications … we’re not trying to tell people what language to use in their everyday casual conversations,” Dean Marvin Chun told the school newspaper. “We’re not trying to be language police.”

Chun applauded the “modern” terms, saying he hopes they will be used exclusively in all communications by next academic year.

Rumblings for more inclusivity began last year, and by spring administrators began using the new terms.

Cornell University, Columbia University and Dartmouth College have all inched away from the old labels in official documents as well.

4 responses to “Yale replaces “freshman,” “upperclassman” with gender neutral terms

  1. YouKnowWho | September 17, 2017 at 10:38 am | Reply

    A rose by any other name……………………..

  2. Steven Broiles | September 17, 2017 at 10:59 am | Reply

    Whoever controls the language controls the debate, of course. Yale seems to be a bit late to the game.
    But the real damage Yale University has bequeathed upon America is Skull & Bones, which has almost succeeded in destroying America with giving George H.W. Bush to the world.
    These Connecticut bluebloods may not be inbred, but they just as well should be!

  3. JCscuba | September 17, 2017 at 11:01 am | Reply

    Much the same as they have done in California and Oregon where one can have “Other,” designated for sexual orientation.
    Aren’t fruitcakes entertaining?

  4. JCscuba | September 17, 2017 at 11:04 am | Reply

    But wait there’s more!

