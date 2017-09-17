Yale replaces “freshman,” “upperclassman” with gender neutral terms

No doubt feminazis would love to replace woman with womyn.

From Fox News Insider: Yale University has kicked off the new school year by officially scrapping the terms “freshman” and “upperclassman” and replacing them with the gender-neutral terms “first year” and “upper-level students.”

“It’s really for public, formal correspondence and formal publications … we’re not trying to tell people what language to use in their everyday casual conversations,” Dean Marvin Chun told the school newspaper. “We’re not trying to be language police.”

Chun applauded the “modern” terms, saying he hopes they will be used exclusively in all communications by next academic year.

Rumblings for more inclusivity began last year, and by spring administrators began using the new terms.

Cornell University, Columbia University and Dartmouth College have all inched away from the old labels in official documents as well.

DCG

