UK Islamic school teaches eternal hatred & enmity against non-Muslims

The video above was taken surreptitiously in an unnamed Islamic school — one of 126 full-time Islamic schools in England. (The number, of course, is even larger for all of the UK.) The video confirms what we know about Islam:

It is blood thirsty: The punishment for apostate Muslims, homosexuals and adulterers is death.

Muslims don’t believe in friendship or co-existence with non-Muslims. There is only “hatred and hostility forever,” until all non-Muslims are converted to Islam.

Christians are vile and disgusting.

This is what the female teacher in a burqa said:

(1) About apostate Muslims who want to “get out of Islam,” the woman asks “What are we going to do?” and answers her own question:

“We kill him. Kill the one who rejects Islam. Yeah, kill him. You have to kill him, do you understand?”

(2) About adulterers, the teacher asks “The judgment for adultery, what is the law?” and answers:

“Stone him, until he dies. And the one who is not married? Lash him lash him. Yes, with 100 lashes.”

(3) About transgenders and homosexuals:

“If someone makes themselves like a man — a woman like a man — the punishment is kill. Kill them. Throw them for the highest place. We are not going to be like animals, living like animals. Or to be like . . . homosexuals. We have to take the judgment. The judgment is to kill them. The punishment for homosexuals is to throw them from the highest point and then stone them. So if you throw someone off a mountain, you are reducing them to the lowest of the low, because they are falling off the highest place.”

(4) About non-Muslims:

“It is not enough that you worship Allah. We have to also in our heart hate what displeases Allah and love what Allah loves. You have to hate what displeases Allah, especially when living in this country with non-Muslims. Vanity, we are free from you, and whatever you worship beside Allah, we have rejected you and there has appeared between us and you hostility and hatred forever, until you believe in Allah alone. You understand, sister? Islam is keeping away from disbelief and from the disbelievers — the people who disbelieve. Any questions? To be a good friend, to give them all our secrets? No, you understand? You don’t have to be friends with them. That is not allowed, because loyalty is only to the Muslim, not to the kaffir [non-believer; non-Muslim].“

(5) About Christians:

“The message the Quran came to confirm the truth in the previous scriptures. We feel nothing sometimes going past the church. We look at it in disgust and think, ‘What are those people doing in there? What they say with their tongues is so vile and disgusting. It’s an abomination.‘ He [A Muslim] shouldn’t be indifferent and say things like ‘You go to church, I go to the mosque. Let’s all stay together like one big happy family and all be united as humanity.’ This is false! It doesn’t work. This concept is a lie, it’s fake and it is a farce.”

(6) During the discussion portion of the class, a young woman in the audience said:

The Quran says we made people different to know one another. And if you communicate with the other and you show the beauty of Islam, then maybe people could come into Islam.”

The teacher’s response:

“It does not mean that we should oppress them. It doesn’t mean that we don’t give them rights. It doesn’t mean that we don’t help them. But it doesn’t mean we should befriend them.“

Another woman said:

“There are some conditions that can take you into disbelief — to take the British citizenship. Whether you like it or not, for these people, you are selling [out] your religion. It’s a very serious thing. It’s not allowed to give allegiance to other than Allah.”

The teacher said:

“It is not befitting for a Muslim that he should reside in the land of evil, the land of the kaffir.”

To that, I say:

“If it’s not befitting for Muslims to live in the land of non-believers, then why don’t you just leave? Go back to your Muslim country!”

If YouTube takes down the video, you can watch it on Live Leak.

~Eowyn

