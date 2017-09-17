Libtard fantasies: Superman protects illegal aliens from white supremacist with a machine gun

The super hero is now a full-blown SJW.
From Hollywood Reporter: In the recent issue of Action Comics #987, “The Oz Effect,” released Wednesday, Superman arrives in the nick of time to protect a group of undocumented immigrants illegal aliens from a white man sporting an American flag bandanna, wielding a machine gun, who is going to shoot them for taking his job.
Superman blocks the bullets before they hit the terrified people. “Stop this!” Superman orders the gunman.
“Why?!” he responds. “They ruined me! Stole from me!”
Grabbing the gunman by the collar and pulling him in close, Superman says, “The only person responsible for the blackness smothering your soul — is you!”
Police arrive, and Superman hands over the gunman and tells officers to make sure the victims are “safe and cared for.” An officer responds, “Anything you say, Superman!”
The moment comes just one week after President Donald Trump made the controversial announcement that he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy put in place by former President Barack Obama. He then gave Congress a window to save the program.
Still, the decision was decried by politicians, civil groups and celebrities alike. Nearly 800,000 individuals, known as Dreamers, have received protection to stay in the country through the program.
In addition to the DACA announcement, Trump was also slammed for comments he made just a few weeks prior when he appeared to be defending a group of white nationalists holding a rally in Charlottesville, Va., at which one protester to the rally was killed and numerous others injured.
Action Comics #987 is by Dan Jurgens, Viktor Bogdanovic, Jonathan Glapion, Jay Leisten and Mike Spicer.
DCG
Yeah, like that happens every day. Where was that spandex wearing fairy on 9-11? The Boston Marathon? All the girls raped and murdered by the influx of Meh e cans yearly?
Even Superman and comics. Must EVERYTHING be politicized and contaminated with the Left virus?
You wait and see. Like the NFL and Hellywood box office, comic books will also plummet in sales.
Don’t expect the issue will sell very well, unless it is printed in illegal alien. Also not gonna help the comic industry.Never will be a collectable…either.
My Conservative fantasy is an elected official who keeps their campaign promises.
Here we see another example of the Marxist/Satanic agenda. Western man, and western women are under attack on all sides. Can anyone still doubt that we are besieged by absolutely diabolical enemies?
You’d think that someone attacking unarmed people with an assault weapon shouldn’t go to prison? Unbelievable….if it wasn’t for Superman he would have went down for multiple murder. He should thank Superman cause he will be home in 3 or 4 years on an attempted murder charge as opposed to being locked up for 25 years on each count….
Besides what are people crying for; Trump gave Congress a window to act; if those bleeding hearts want the dreamers to stay then they better tell Congress to make it law. Otherwise if Congress does nothing then the truth that they don’t give a shit about the dreamers or any other illegal is out. Then who you’re gonna hate..Trump or Congress.
WOW! From Krypton, he is a space alien diversifying humanity, and he can do anything! Can we get Action Comics through Amazon? The last name in the post, Mike Spicer, any relation to Sean?
Mass media, emphasis on ass, is calculated to denigrate everything American, patriotic, conservative.
Shoudda thrown his gun at superduperman. Bullets bounce off, but he always ducks when the gun gets thrown.
And by the way. LIBATARDS, it’s a comic book. A fantasy. Never happened. Never will. Wishful thinking at best.
And real, thinking people know this and are not influenced by it.
Who do you think is more susceptible to this brain washing. An idiot libatard or a thinking conservative. The people that are swayed by this kinda crap are mostly unrecoverable. The brain damage is already done.
