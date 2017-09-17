Breaking! Pic of BlackLivesMatter & Antifa convoy to help in Houston flood!

H/t John Molloy
~Eowyn
Thanks a great big bunch! I needed that chuckle. It cracked me up and got me coughing and spitting at my computer screen.
This is something I’ve been thinking about for some time and it could easily be a weapon used against Antifa. Just show up at a protest where Antifa is present and start soliciting for donations to help other less-fortunate people and be sure to get it on video because it’ll be a lot like that long, empty road. For contrast though, you would need to solicit Trump supporters as well.
LMAO……thank you!
Lol- yesss.
HA!-HA! I loves it!!
I was in need of that. (My Brother — the angriest MoFo in the history of the world — just told me yesterday that he’s worried about me and praying for me because I seem [to him] to be engulfed in anger. Wot? Me? Angry? I’z jus’ warmin’ up, Boss :o) )
~ D-FensDogG
Stephen T. McCarthy Reviews…
This is obviously a trap set by police to unfairly target antiful and black labs matter members.
Side note:
The demonstration/counter protest in Richmond wasn’t nearly as bad as the media had hoped for. Seems the police didn’t ask the counterprotesters to remove their masks. They arrested them and took them to jail. Along with several counterprotesters that were arrested for weapons charges. They were warned in advance thet this would happen but the idiots did it any way. The confederate group had no arrests despite the fact that many of them openly carried firearms (legal in Virginia) and despite the fact that the counterprotesters ATTACKED THEM. And no one was shot. The loony left demands that they be heard but at the same time demand that the people that they are committing hate crimes against, not be allowed to have their say. Hypocrites.
That’s great! At least the cops used their heads. Now, lets hope Soros stiffs them on their paycheck.
lophatt . . . Amen to that! I want antifa cut off at the knees, we’ve seen enough of their antics.
This is obviously a trap set by police to unfairly target antiful and black labs matter members.
Side note:
The demonstration/counter protest in Richmond wasn’t nearly as bad as the media had hoped for. Seems the police didn’t ask the counterprotesters to remove their masks. They arrested them and took them to jail. Along with several counterprotesters that were arrested for weapons charges. They were warned in advance thet this would happen but the idiots did it any way. The confederate group had no arrests despite the fact that many of them openly carried firearms (legal in Virginia) and despite the fact that the counterprotesters ATTACKED THEM. And no one was shot. The loony left demands that they be heard but at the same time demand that the people that they are committing hate crimes against, not be allowed to have their say. Hypocrites.
That’s great! At least the cops used their heads. Now, lets hope Soros stiffs them on their paycheck.
lophatt . . . Amen to that! I want antifa cut off at the knees, we’ve seen enough of their antics.
