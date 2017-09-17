Baylor U. professor & M.D. Carol Baker: ‘Let’s just get rid of all the whites in the United States’

On May 9, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia, the National Meningitis Association (www.nmaus.org) hosted a panel discussion, “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.,” before its “Give Kids a Shot” Gala. The panel addressed a range of issues including parents who opt out of childhood vaccine requirements, physicians who stray from the recommended vaccine schedule, and the role of the media in creating or removing barriers to vaccination.
The panelists were (from left to right):
- Paul Lee, M.D., Director of the International Adoption Program and Pediatric Travel Center at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola, New York (moderator).
- Carol J. Baker, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics, Molecular Virology and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas.
- Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, PhD., Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley’s Hastings College of Law. Reiss favors legal liabilities for parents who opt for non-vaccination, and is noted for her support of California Senate Bill 277, which reduced exemptions to vaccination requirements for enrollment in California schools and daycare centers.
- Arthur Caplan, PhD., Professor of Medical Ethics at NYU Langone Medical Center.
- William Schaffner, M.D., Professor of Preventive Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
- Alison Singer, President of Autism Science Foundation.
- Paul Offit, M.D., Director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Dr. and Professor Carol J. Baker begins speaking at the 53:35 mark in the video. At the 53:58 mark, she says, with surprising inarticulateness and incoherency for a professor who should be used to public speaking:
“The fight, the battle is being fought — one family, one physician, one health center. That’s why we’re doing as well as we are.
We’re talking about the minority [of vaccine refusers], and strategies against the minority. So I have the solution: Every study published in the last five years, you look at vaccine refusers, I’m not talking about people we can talk them into coming to terms, but refusers. (54:28 mark) Let’s just get rid of all the whites in the United States, because Houston is the most diverse city in the entire United States. There are seven Asian languages spoken in that city. I’ve been in the [racial] minority for more than 20 years in the city of Houston. The majority of them are what we all ‘Hispanics’ — is not a race or an ethnicity, it’s a political designation. A lot of them are from Central or South America, Mexico. Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most in Houston. Immigrants! It is the ‘well educated’ — in terms of pieces of paper and the paper on the wall — [who are the vaccine refusers], people that have been here for a long time, and it’s very unfortunate and, but I think we need not lose the big picture.
The big picture is there are physicians out there — family practitioners, pediatricians, internists — talking one on one with either the older child . . . . I think that we need to do things as an articulate media-trained group to encourage that conversation, and encourage our health care system to value what vaccines do. Give people enough time to talk to individual families. Most hesitant people, it’s absolutely right, someone said it earlier, some families are having ‘pre-natal visits’. That’s the time to talk about vaccines. This war is fought one on one, with individual families. We need to support those policies that give health care providers, nurses, I mean nurses are really really important, they’re the ones who are probably giving the shots, and if they’re not on board with accepting vaccines, then do you think they’re gonna be supportive of you recommending a vaccine? You have to have your whole [health care] practice situation on board.”
“Let’s just get rid of the whites in the United States” – Carol J. Baker, M.D. & Professor.
But not one person — on the panel or in the audience — challenged or asked Dr. Baker what she meant by that.
Instead, beginning at the 1:03:06 mark, a fat blonde woman in salmon pink, who identifies herself as a public health nurse in New Jersey who audits immunization and works with pediatrics, suggests that medical insurance companies deny coverage for children whose parents refuse vaccines. The woman says:
“My question is legally, would it be possible to go to the insurance companies that cover vaccines, if a parent refuses to have vaccines, would they be willing to not cover the medical care for a child.”
At some time, while we were sleeping, the United States was taken over by insane tyrants.
~Eowyn
Our culturally enriched people never thought this day would come because they have been taught that wolves don’t exist.
“My question is legally, would it be possible to go to the insurance companies that cover vaccines, if a parent refuses to have vaccines…”
Single payer would be able to do what they want. Power. Control.
You hit the nail on the head……the people of the US have been sleeping. Under law, patients receiving vaccines are supposed to be informed by their doctor of all possible side effects. I wonder how often that’s done?
isn’t baker white? so, why doesn’t she take her own advice and leave?
my goodness…so many deranged people on the board…I wonder how many of these people are associated with bill gates and the clinton foundation…?
every person on that panel gives me the creeps and not one of them cares about the health and well being of children. They see children as commodities and profit…children are their paychecks.
baker made it clear that people who are “immigrants”, meaning non-english speaking, poor, and uneducated welcome vaccines because they come with a host of govt benefits…
and people who reject vaccines are educated and white.
across the racial board, people are waking up to the propaganda of toxic vaccines…the united states has a vaccine court that’s paid out billions (from taxes paid through vaccination) to a fraction of the families with complaints for a reason…vaccine manufacturers have immunity from liability for a reason…people are seeing their children who were once healthy and thriving receive injections and go downhill without stopping and they are stuck with the healthcare bill for life….autism is skyrocketing, allergies are skyrocketing, learning disabilities are skyrocketing, spontaneous abortions are skyrocketing, infertility is skyrocketing, cancer is skyrocketing…big pharma puts whatever they want into those syringes and we have no recourse and they have no accountability.
carol baker and her ilk (especially paul ‘give a baby 100,000 vaccines at once’ offitt) are just evil, greedy, sociopathic satanists…
Since they love vaccines so much, I say line them all up and give them ‘a dose of their own medicine’.
Well I’ll be…I remember when Baylor was a Baptist university. It appears that Satan himself is now walking their halls.
These vipers prey upon the ignorant and naive. If only white people are refusing the vaccines, then Ms. Baker is fighting a losing battle. The minorities taking the vaccines are the ones who will suffer illness and death, something I wouldn’t wish upon anyone. And they are talking about children.
I wonder, does this evil white woman, along with the other white people in the room, want to make a good example, and be the first to go? I highly doubt it!
Satan is alive and well on planet earth.😈
