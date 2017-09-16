Rapper sparks outrage with new music video that shows him lynching a young white boy

This 19-year-old rapper (real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) is a piece of work who should be in jail. From Wikipedia

“In 2014, Onfroy was sent to a youth detention center for a year on gun possession charges According to Onfroy, during his time in detention, the district attorney was attempting to try Onfroy as an adult for gun possession charges which, according to him, would have landed him 5-10 years in prison.

In July 2016, Onfroy was arrested and charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. After posting the bail of $10,000 in early October of the same year, while awaiting trial, Onfroy was arrested again later that month on charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering, and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim. Onfroy was released from jail on bail on March 26, 2017 and his probation for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon started on March 27, 2017 and will last until March 26, 2023. Onfroy’s trial for aggravated battery of a pregnant victim was originally going to take place in May 2017 and has since been pushed back several times, now taking place on October 5, 2017.”

Sick piece of garbage he is.

From Daily Mail: A rapper has been condemned over his latest music video which shows him lynching a young white boy.

XXXTentacion’s video for Look at Me shows him fitting a noose around the young blond-haired child’s neck and raising him off the ground on a stage. The child’s feet are seen twitching – a common phenomenon during hanging – before he goes limp.

Elsewhere in the video, XXXTentacion, 19, appears hanging himself along with two other black men. The video also includes reenactments of the historic, racially-charged killings of Emmett Till and Philando Castile.

The recent death of Heather Hyer, an anti-protester who was killed after being run over at an alt-right march in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month, was also depicted.

The rapper claims the video decries racial violence across the board and says the lynching scene is a part of that. He insists he is trying to demonstrate what the lasting effects will be on the younger generation if the same violence continues.

But critics slammed him for using a child to make his point with such ‘disturbing’ imagery. ‘I’m actually disturbed at the video of XXXTentacion featuring a young boy being hanged. This is beyond a joke,’ said one person.

‘Don’t make excuses for this sickness, simulated violence towards children is not cool or progressive. Not even to make a point. It’s dangerous,’ they said.

‘I have a huge problem with xxxtentacion and his new video. It doesn’t have anything to do with equality what so ever,’ another said.

One person accused the rapper of inciting a ‘race war’.

‘If the RACIST POS xxxtentacion gets his race war, who do you think will be left standing?’ one person said.

At the end of the video, the musician delivers a long message on racial violence and calls for it to come to an end for the sake of younger generations.

‘Equity and equality. The end result we all, the ones that don’t want to live in misery, desire. The youth is never inspired to make a stand to make a difference so I will speak for them. Are you willing to risk your child’s future due to your own bigotry? The choice is yours but your child will not stand for the hate. This generation will be loved, nurtured, heard and understood,’ he said.

Some viewers appreciated the video and sided with him. ‘If you can’t comprehend what xxxtentacion meant with the look at me video maybe you’re just too stupid,’ said one.

‘He was simply trying to show how the next generation would be affected if race wars went on,’ another said.

XXXTentacion’s real name is Jahseh Onfrey. Earlier this week, he responded to domestic violence allegations in a series of profane-laced videos.

He was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering. In the clips, the rapper denied the charges and accused critics of plotting against his success, and threatened to ‘f**k ya’ll little sisters in their throats’.

‘They wanna crucify me, I ain’t having it, I’m not gonna be your f**king messiah,’ the rapper wrote in follow-up posts. ‘Y’all n****s bored.’

It’s unclear what the relationship was between the woman and XXXTentacion.

DCG

