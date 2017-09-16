Nurses who saw supernatural phenomena around dying patients

“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” –Deuteronomy 31:8

allnurses.com is a social-network website for nurses. It describes itself as:

“the collective voice of the nursing community, supporting the profession by providing a place where nurses can network, share, and learn from their peers. With an ever-growing community of registered nurses, allnurses is the go-to place to communicate and discuss nursing, jobs, schools, NCLEX, careers, and so much more.”

In July 2015, a nurse asked if anyone has seen something supernatural when a patient is near death or in the process of dying.

Aside from a few responses from atheists who mocked the question, most responses were eyewitness accounts of having seen what may be supernatural phenomena.

Ruby Vee, BSN, RN wrote on July 4, 2015:

“The old building, where our unit used to be located, has been converted to offices. There’s one office that is perpetually empty — no one will use it for long. Maybe it’s coincidence, but the location of that office coincides with the location of an old ICU room that we all swear was haunted . . . . “

canigraduate, RN, July 4, 2015:

“I think a lot of hospitals are haunted. I don’t have the gene to perceive this stuff, but a lot of my former patients did. It used to creep me out when I’d have patients ask me who the strangers in their room were, when the only person there was me. A few asked what the children down the hall were giggling about (no peds and no visitor kids). One elderly lady told me she saw her mama walking toward her and it was time for her to go home. She died within the hour. There was one room that a had wild call bell that would randomly go off, no matter how many times they rewired the room. There was one morgue that I swear was haunted. This is the only time I perceived the weirdness myself. Whenever I would make a deposit, I swear I heard laughter. I stopped going down there by myself. I had a coworker try to pawn the sound off on gas release. Nope, I can tell the difference between a fart and a laugh. I’m getting chills just thinking about it.”

LittleMissKat, CNA, July 4, 2015:

“I used to work at a nursing home before I was hired at a hospital and we had this one little old lady who was blind and she liked to get up every day at 2/3 in the morning. Well one morning I was getting her up into her wheelchair when she looked behind me and asked who that young man was sitting on the bed.

Creeped me out because 1) she’s blind and 2) there used to be a young man in there who had passed away… At the hospital we also get a bunch of older dying patients who ask about the children in the hall… It’s the adult side of the hospital and there are no kids around.”

Purple_roses, ADN, RN, July 6, 2015:

“This story didn’t happen to me, but to my coworker. She told me about it when I relieved her shift. We were taking care of a hospice client who was very close to passing. The client said, ‘Go tell my dad I’m ok,’ and then said that her dad was standing outside her open bedroom window. I know that it’s very likely that she was simply hallucinating, but at the same time, I like the idea of loved ones helping you ‘cross over’ (or whatever happens after death). “

ahosoda, July 7, 2015:

“I did some CNA work for a friend of a friend. Her dad was dying and on Hospice, but wanted to die in his home so he had aides come at certain points in the day to take care of him. His daughter didn’t trust the CNAs who came by, so she set up baby monitors all around the house. After seeing those CNAs doing horrible things over the nannycams (neglect, abuse), she hired me to take care of him. The night he passed away, I was in the kitchen doing dishes and I kept feeling someone tapping on my shoulder. I also felt a lot of unexplainable breezes, and just a warm presence. I thought I was just spooking myself out, until we looked back at the nannycam footage. Cups sliding multiple feet across the counters, and random bursts of white light across the screen, and his dog barking at something that wasn’t there.”

Adele_Michal7, July 8, 2015:

“I had an MD write a STAT order for an exorcism. That was fun. “

TheGooch, July 8, 2015:

“When my Mom was dying she told us that she saw dead relatives.”

proud nurse, BSN, RN, July 9, 2015:

“I worked in LTC for 7 years. It was very common for the residents to see or call out for deceased relatives before they died, whether the death was expected or not. Where I worked, we had cameras everywhere. Sometimes I would just watch the colored monitors and see fuzzy white images floating through the halls. For weeks after a resident who pretty much ran the unit died, her room was left vacant. This lady was a constant call light user/abuser. We had a panel that lit up with the room number when the call light was pushed. The panel would light up with that room number but it was vacant. We put in work orders to fix that numerous times, but it kept happening.”

Horseshoe, July 9, 2015:

“One day I was chatting with my patient’s son. He mentioned that he had an implanted defibrillator. I said, ‘Yikes. So I’m guessing you arrested at some point?’ He said that he had a cardiac arrest and it had taken 15 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, even though it happened in a restaurant across the street from a hospital! Anyway, two nurses were at the scene and did CPR until the ambulance arrived. I asked him if he remembered any of the incident and he told me that he had a full blown near death experience where deceased loved ones greeted him to take him to a tunnel, he went through a tunnel and went into a very bright light, and he saw God. He told me ‘imagine the most love and joy and peace you’ve ever experienced, and multiply it times one million.” He said he wanted to stay, but was told it wasn’t his time yet, and he returned to his body. He said ‘I was raised Southern Baptist, but I can say that they’ve got a lot of it wrong.’ I asked, ‘What do you mean?’ He responded, ‘well first of all, everyone goes to Heaven.’ Incredulous, I said, ‘What?! Even murderers and child abusers?’ He said, ‘Yep. But you are confronted with all your actions. Every single one.’ After that, any time I witnessed an arrest and resuscitation, I would ask the patient NOT if he had had a near death experience, but simply if he remembered anything from the arrest. Sometimes they would say no, then other times I would hear about going through tunnels into the light into beautiful meadows or reunions with dead relatives and friends.”

soushee, BSN, RN, July 9, 2015:

“My unit uses tracker devices, all RNs and CNAs wear them. Several nights one week about 6 extra unidentified ‘people’ would appear on the tracker board, and would move from a specific room to the dirty utility, and up and down the ‘back’ hall (unit is a big square with patient rooms on the outside, nurses’ station and clean utility/offices in the core). Scared the CNA who had the back to death and she sat in the main station all night, scared to go back there. Can’t say I blame her! I actually went and check the rooms sometimes to see if anybody was in there, and they were empty. The mysterious trackers would never go in rooms that were occupied.”

GotRhythm, July 9, 2015:

“I work in a Peds CVICU, we had one patient about a year ago who was 23 y/o and post-op conduit replacement. For about 3 days she kept telling her nurses she saw the angel of death standing in the corner, she would even talk to him sometimes.”

TheGooch, July 9, 2015:

“This video is quite interesting.”

missmollie, ADN, RN, July 9, 2015:

“I was working as a CNA, and it was close to 11:30pm when I had to go empty my linen cart. We had this long hallway that my unit was connected to. I took the bin back there, through the double doors that require a code to get in. I’m looking at the bag and tying it, when I saw something out of the corner of my eye. I turn to look and there is a woman standing there in a nightgown. I sighed, and wondered what hall she came from, and told her I would take her up front. I walk to the doors, put in my code, and turn around to encourage her. The hall was empty.”

blondy2061h, MSN, RN, July 10, 2017:

“We had a patient in a room on our unit who was doing fairy well. He he kept saying, ‘Bob Jones is asking me to take a walk with him.’ Bob Jones was a patient who had been in that room for a long time nearly a year prior and died in that room. Obviously that wasn’t really his name, that’s the annoynimized version. The name was less common. The wife kept asking us who Bob Jones was and the husband/patient swore he was in the room and why couldn’t we see him? The best we could figure, these patients never met. Predictably, this patient suddenly died.”

rudecat, Aug. 10, 2015:

“While working at a LTC facility on a night shift I was alone and charting and felt a presence and saw an apparition sitting beside be . It was very calm , not frightening and I could make out a woman’s hands folded on the desk beside me watching me chart. As I said, I felt no fear what so ever . Actually, it felt safe somehow . That’s the way I would describe her presence. I found out the next day when I mentioned this to colleagues who had been there much longer than I that there was indeed a spirit but no one knew whom. Thinking it might have been a nurse??? “

GhosttRN, BSN, RN, Aug. 11, 2015:

“In my old hospital we had just one room where the pts [patients] would all call around 1-4 in the am complaining about the kids playing with a ball outside the door and asking us to keep them quiet. Never were any kids but it was an old Peds floor years prior. On a different floor we had a guy die from CA and it seamed he stuck around in his room and the adjoining room. The call bells for those two rooms would always go off and the beds never stayed made-up when they were empty, like someone was always sitting/laying on the made bed. He would also turn on the water faucet. Really freaked out one of our CNAs one night when she was restocking. She refused to go in there at night after that.”

Carolll, BSN, RN, Jan. 8, 2016:

“The first night that I worked in one of the Hospice Houses, about 3 am I saw someone in a red top walk through the kitchen, I went to look and there was no one there. The next morning, I mentioned it to the cook and she said that the volunteers wore red tops and that it was probably one of them as many had passed. This isn’t new for me though, I’ve always heard and seen things. I questioned my mother before she passed and she told me that they had a dog when I was little that had to be put away, she said that she continued to hear the dog walk around the house and then lay down. She told me that it goes away in about 6 months if you ignore it……she’s come back to visit several times and even left her butt print in her bed once…..”

NanaPoo, RN, Jan. 8, 2016:

“In my 12 years of hospice, both inpatient and home hospice, it was very common to have patients in their last 2 days or so report seeing deceased family members in their room and particularly at the foot of their bed. They would also say they see a beautiful lady or a beautiful angel. All of the patients who had these experiences had professed to be ‘believers’ or Christians prior to the end of their lives…. I’ve been at the bedside of many dying patients who appeared to have a painful and frightening experience but 3 stand out in particular. One was a professed atheist, one was hubby’s family member who was a lifelong Baptist, and one inpatient hospice who was a young cervical CA [cancer] patient whose spiritual status I cannot remember but whose pain was uncontrolled until her demise. Hers was the most unsettling for me as a nurse because I felt my job wasn’t done properly even though her doctor ordered unlimited medication and I stood by her bed for hours pushing medications. That day will haunt me until my own death. But my hubby’s family member did not go peacefully as most of my patients always had in hospice and over and over she said, ‘it’s so awful! it’s so awful!’ about the things she must’ve been seeing behind her eyelids. It was not a peaceful death. It was just weeks after my atheist patient’s death…. He was an incredibly intelligent man . . . But through his death he was racked with pain and anger and frustration and fear. He hadn’t had enough money for a burial and had donated his body to science…. I’ve never felt any spiritual presence in the room of my dying patients but I have had many of them tell me someone was there or noticed a difference in their dying experience. I don’t know if their dying experience is related to their own spiritual experience.”

CelticGoddess, BSN, RN, Jan. 8, 2016:

“I work on an Onc/Palliative unit, and all the nurses who work nights with me have a story. One night, one of my co-workers was standing down the hall (She was about at room 6) She says she saw a shadow out of the corner of her eye down by room 1. She would look over and it would be gone but a few minutes later she saw it again. I have a patient who was dying of CA. She had been with us for quite some time, getting treatment for the CA. Finally she and her family made the decision that palliative would be better. One morning, as I was leaving work, I peaked in to her room to see how she was doing. I saw a shadow in the corner of her room. Oddly, her room felt very peaceful. She died that evening…. My grandma and my great Aunt both saw their deceased sister and mum when they were close to dying.”

Jbryson79, Aug. 26, 2016:

“I work in a pediatric ER and between the hours of 0400 and 0700 it’s pretty quiet in there. So there are two rooms where you always feel like someone is in the rooms. You may hear the tv go on and off, drawers open and shut and lights going on and off. It’s a little creepy.”

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” –John 14:27

~Eowyn

Advertisements