Liberalism is a mental disorder: Fashion designers debut vagina-themed collection at New York Fashion Week

From Daily Mail: A pair of Berlin-based designers treated the New York Fashion Week crowd to an intriguing ugly vagina-themed runway show.

Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl, the duo behind Namilia, presented their Spring Summer 2018 collection on Saturday night. Models walked in eye-catching ugly ensembles marrying pastel colors with darker tones, many with vagina embellishments from shoulders to toes.

The two designers managed to integrate lady bits shapes into the geometry of their outfits, such as the opening of a blazer, or a pair of puff sleeves. Their finale dress consisted of a memorable Marie-Antoinette-style gown wide enough to take up the entire runway, with pink and red vaginas etched all across the skirt part.

Pfohl and Li, who met at the University Of The Arts Berlin, were inspired for their collection by The Indiscreet Jewels, Denis Diderots’ first novel, published anonymously in 1748. In the work of fiction, the French philosopher uses an allegory to tell the story of King Louis XV of France, who in Diderot’s novel owns a ring with the power to make women’s genitals (their ‘jewels’) talk.

This is not the first time the designers, who describe their clothing as ‘an aesthetic tool and a visual platform to express their beliefs, conflicts and dreams’, have used human anatomy as a source of inspiration.

Their Spring Summer 2016 collection, titled My P***y, My Choice’, featured penises as a central element of its designs.

That collection was their first, and the two have since released four more. For the Fall Winter 2016 season, their theme of choice was Feel The Heat. Spring Summer 2017 became You’re Just A Toy, while Fall Winter 2017 was Join The Resistance.

