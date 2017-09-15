Inspiring life advice from a U.S. Special Ops commander

Here’s the wise counsel from Admiral William H. McRaven, 9th commander of U.S. Special Operations, from his 2014 Commencement Address to the University of Texas, Austin:

If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed. When confronted by sharks, incl. human sharks, stand your ground, do not act afraid, and don’t back down. Nothing matters but your will to succeed — not your color, ethnic background, education, or social status. Measure a person by the size of their heart, not by the size of their flippers. The power of one person: One person can change the world by giving people hope.

“So if you want to change the world, start each day with a task completed, find someone to help you through life, respect everyone, know that life is not fair and you will fail often. But if you take some risks, step up when the times are the toughest, face down the bullies, lift up the downtrodden, and never, ever give up, the next generation and the generations that follow will live in a world far better than the one we have today.” -Adm. William McRaven.

