Hypocrites: Hollyweird libtards lecture us about climate change at telethon

ManBearPig approved.

From Daily Mail: The A-list celebrities who starred in the telethon for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have clocked up hundreds of thousands of air miles which have fuelled rising temperatures and helped create devastating storms (the Daily Mail article will continue with this global warming theme; ignore they hypberbole).

Tuesday night’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief included performances and messages from Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Cher and Leonardo DiCaprio. They appealed to viewers to donate to help fund relief efforts after the disastrous storms hit the southern US.

But a MailOnline investigation has revealed the extent to which stars have contributed to the catastrophic weather phenomenons with their jet-setting lifestyles.

Justin Bieber is calculated to have travelled at least 136,000 miles in a plane over the last year, environmentalist DiCaprio is believed to have done more than 87,000 miles while fellow actor Clooney did 61,000 miles.

Carbon emissions from plane journeys such as the celebrities’ cause the earth’s temperature to heat and the resulting higher ocean temperatures lead to more powerful hurricanes. The higher temperatures over land and sea mean the storms generate more energy.

Bieber was the biggest culprit, having flown on approximately 45 flights in the past 52 weeks. His longest flight was from Australia to the UK at the beginning of July having been down under on his Purpose World Tour. The 10,638-mile flight burned through a massive 1.8 tonnes of carbon dioxide alone in a year that stacked up against him in terms of his carbon footprint.

Trips to Germany, Dublin, Paris, Cape Town, Mumbai, Rio de Janeiro and to his homeland Canada meant he clocked up a staggering 136,947 air miles burning through 22.45 tonnes of CO2 since September 2016.

The average annual carbon dioxide emissions per person in America is 20 metric tons, compared to a world average of four tons. This means without even considering the miles he chugs in his cars or the emissions caused by heating and cooling his many homes, Bieber is above the average consumption.

Staunch environmentalist hypocrite Leonardo DiCaprio has been jetting across the globe around twice a month in the past year. The actor flew around 87,609 miles on various business trips and jaunts around the world which burned up 14.8 tons of carbon dioxide. His longest trip was his return journey from California to the south of France where he enjoyed the iconic Cannes film festival.

In April, DiCaprio joined thousands of climate change protesters in Washington DC to mark President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office. Large crowds gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue for the People’s Climate March, an event that saw about 300 coinciding protests around the country, according to organizers.

The mercury rose to around 90F in DC, and protesters brought their own water bottles and sunscreen as they warned about the dangers of global warming.

Holding signs that read ‘There is no planet B’, and ‘Make Earth Great Again’, the protesters say they’re objecting to the president’s rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

George Clooney spent around 61,448 in the air since September last year which included a long trip to Italy this summer. He is thought to have flown 4,265 miles from Toronto to Los Angeles to attend Tuesday night’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon at a cost of 720kg of CO2. His total air time meant his carbon emissions from flying alone was 10.31 tonnes of CO2.

Meanwhile, despite being pregnant with twins, Beyonce still managed to clock up 28,040 miles in 12 months burning through 4.55 tons of CO2.

And at 71, Cher has been a relative homebird compared to the rest of her celebrity compatriots, only appearing to fly within the US in a total of 6,546.

The total emissions only takes into account the flights the celebrities have taken and is likely to be astronomic when driving, pollution from their concerts or films and the electric in their homes are considered.

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

