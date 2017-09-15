Germany will be a white-minority country in one generation

Adorján F. Kovács, 54, is an M.D., D.M.D. and Ph. D. in clinical trials, oncology and facial surgery, affiliated with the Goethe University Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Since 2008, he has also been working as a magazine journalist.

In a Dec. 28, 2015 German-language article for The European, “Truths about the refugee crisis,” Dr. Kovács warns that the demographics of the “refugees” and “migrants” coming into Germany mean whites will become a minority in just one generation.

Dr. Kovács explains:

In 2015, about one million people entered Germany, whom the government euphemistically calls “protected seekers” instead of “refugees” or “asylum seekers”. In August 2015, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel stated that “the absorption of 500,000 refugees per year is feasible” and that “I have no doubt” Germany would continue to take in an annual half a million or “perhaps more” refugees “for a few years”.

At that rate, this means that in five years, by 2020, 3 to 4 million “refugees” would have entered Germany.

German Angela Merkel has made light of the flood of “refugees,” saying that one, two or even three million are few compared to the 79 to 80 million people currently living in Germany. But her argument is flawed for the following reasons:

According to figures published by Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the “ refugees ” are almost exclusively people between the ages of 20 and 35 — the prime reproductive ages — or younger, numbering 3.5 million .

published by Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the “ ” are almost exclusively people — the prime reproductive ages — or younger, numbering . There are 15 million Germans aged 20 to 35 .

. Furthermore, the “refugees” are mostly male , i.e., young, reproductive-age men.

, i.e., young, reproductive-age men. The young male “refugees” would increase their numbers via “family reunion visas,” swelling the number of young immigrants to 8 million by 2020.

by 2020. In other words, by 2020, 8 million of Germany’s 23 million people aged 20 to 35 would be migrants.

Given the higher birth rates of the migrants and the attrition (deaths) of Germans, in 30 years, by 2045, white Germans will be a minority.

Dr. Kovács wrote the above in 2015. What happened since is even worse than the numbers he gave.

Chris Tomlinson reports for Breitbart London, August 2, 2017, that new data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office show that in 2016, almost a quarter (22.5%) of people living in Germany had a migrant background — either first or second generation immigrants — marking a rise of 8.5% from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Germans seem oblivious to the demographic reality.

A recent survey conducted by the Kantar Emnid opinion research centre found that 71% of Germans listed climate change as their greatest cause of personal concern. Just 45% of Germans named the massive influx of “refugees” seekers as a cause for concern. (Breitbart)

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements