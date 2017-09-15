Clarifying Psalm 91 with the words of Jesus

To qualify for supernatural protection

“I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.” – Psalm 91:14b

The whole of Psalm 91 is a mighty promise of protection. But to benefit from that protection, we must meet the qualifications. We must “make the Most High our dwelling.”

Jesus stipulated that if we obey His words, then we will be in Him and He in us. That sounds like dwelling to me.

Please note the similarity between the verse above and the one below. They speak of the same situation. If we are proud of the the name of the Jesus before men, then we are obedient and pleasing to the Father and His angels.

The following warning should make us tremble:

“If anyone is ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of Man will be ashamed of them when he comes in his Father’s glory with the holy angels.” – Mark 8:38

If we are ashamed of Jesus in our dealings with men and women, how can we expect Psalm 91’s protection to be ours?

Lord Jesus, I resolve to always be proud of You before the men and women of this world.

♞

Advertisements