Candice Bergen wears a “free Melania” sweater while promoting her latest movie

On Wednesday night, Candice Bergen appeared on Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live” with Reese Witherspoon to promote their latest movie “Home Again.”

About the movie, from Wikipedia:

“Home Again is a 2017 American romantic comedy film written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, in her directorial debut. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, Michael Sheen, and Candice Bergen. The film was released on September 8, 2017, by Open Road Films and has grossed $10 million worldwide.”

The movie has a terrible score on Rotten Tomatoes – just 57% like it. The promoted review states, “Home Again gathers a talented crowd of rom-com veterans on both sides of the camera — all of whom have unfortunately done far better work.”

So what better way to entice moviegoers to see your movie? Display your Trump Derangement Syndrome on TV!

The sweater is made by Lingua Franca, a woman with a severe case of TDS. Some of her other sweater designs include, “i didn’t vote for him,” “i miss barack,” “the future is female,” “they go low, we go high,” “it was all a dream,” “you know in your gut he’s nuts,” and “nevertheless she persisted.”

The cost for these oh-so-original sweaters? $360!

TDS makes for some good capitalism! It also makes it so very easy to know which movies and Hollyweird stars to boycott.

DCG

