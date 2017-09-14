Women’s “health” group is funding abortions for Harvey victims

Speaking of victims…

I would hope that those who survived a natural disaster might pause and give thanks for being alive as well as their baby. Alas, abortion providers continue their demented goals.

Too bad that for those aborted, their “situation changes.”

From NY Post: A women’s health organization that is battling the state of Texas over proposed abortion legislation is offering fully paid procedures for Hurricane Harvey victims — and 15 women have signed up, according to a report.

Whole Woman’s Health Clinic, which is currently suing the Lone Start State for trying to ban second-trimester abortions, plans to pay for six abortions in the clinic’s San Antonio location and nine in Austin, a spokeswoman for the organization told 12 News Now.

“There’s not really a safety net, especially when it comes to health care abortion — we really felt like it was important to step up and do our part,” Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, told the outlet.

“In any kind of natural disaster, women’s health care abortion becomes a critical issue.”

The clinic is a national abortion provider with four locations in Texas, a state with some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. The organization also plans to pay transportation costs for patients far from their clinic locations.

They’re paying for the procedures with donations raised through their Stigma Relief Fund, which has brought in $6,000 since announcing their Harvey relief efforts. The 15 procedures will total just over $8,000.

Miller said many women affected by Harvey likely missed previously scheduled abortion-related appointments and for those who lost everything in the storm, their “situation… changes.”

The clinic is fighting Texas’ Senate Bill 8, which would ban the most common procedure for second-trimester abortions. The ban would have gone into effect in September but a judge ruled last month to temporarily halt the bill.

