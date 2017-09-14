How Things Got So Messed Up

It all started with lies

Genesis 3:1-5

Now the serpent was more crafty than any of the wild animals the Lord God had made. He said to the woman, “Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden’?”

(Lie #1. Did you know that a question can be a lie? )

The woman said to the serpent, “We may eat fruit from the trees in the garden, but God did say, ‘You must not eat fruit from the tree that is in the middle of the garden, and you must not touch it, or you will die.’ ”

“You will not certainly die,” the serpent said to the woman. “For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.”

(Lie #2. A direct accusation that God was cheating Adam and Eve. )

The serpent was projecting his own motivations onto Eve

“…and you will be like God.” The devil was giving us window into what was driving him crazy, the fact the the serpent was not God, not the boss. Satan was looking at God’s most important creation, the beings that were made in the image and likeness of God Himself. He was likely thinking, “If I don’t wreck this thing, God will surely put these new creatures over me. Then, not only will I not be ‘the Most High,’ but I’ll even be unde the rule of these new upstarts!”

So what was the serpent’s strategy? It was to trick the humans into doing what he had done: to disobey and rebel against God.

Treason (verse 6)

When the woman saw that the fruit of the tree was good for food and pleasing to the eye, and also desirable for gaining wisdom, she took some and ate it.

Eve! you idiot!

She also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate it.

Adam! You were with her the whole time!

You are without excuse!

About that new wisdom (verse 7)

Then the eyes of both of them were opened, and they realized they were naked; so they sewed fig leaves together and made coverings for themselves.

Well, Adam and Eve, hows that “gaining wisdom” thing working out. You became to “smart” that you realized you were naked.

Running from God instead of running to Him (verse 8)

Then the man and his wife heard the sound of the Lord God as he was walking in the garden in the cool of the day, and they hid from the Lord God among the trees of the garden.

Enter Fear (verse 9-10)

But the Lord God called to the man, “Where are you?”

He answered, “I heard you in the garden, and I was afraid because I was naked; so I hid.”

The first Blame Game (verses 11-13)

And he said, “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten from the tree that I commanded you not to eat from?”

The man said, “The woman you put here with me—she gave me some fruit from the tree, and I ate it.”

Yup Adam not only blamed his wife, he blamed God. Smooth move, Adam.

Then the Lord God said to the woman, “What is this you have done?”

The woman said, “The serpent deceived me, and I ate.”

The Consequences (verses 14-19)

So the Lord God said to the serpent,

“Because you have done this, cursed are you above all livestock and all wild animals! You will crawl on your belly and you will eat dust all the days of your life. And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.”

Did anyone notice the first Messianic prophecy in the Bible?

To the woman he said,

“I will make your pains in childbearing very severe; with painful labor you will give birth to children. Your desire will be for your husband, and he will rule over you.”

To Adam he said,

“Because you listened to your wife and ate fruit from the tree about which I commanded you, ‘You must not eat from it,’ cursed is the ground because of you; through painful toil you will eat food from it all the days of your life. It will produce thorns and thistles for you, and you will eat the plants of the field. By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken; for dust you are and to dust you will return.”

Life After The Fall (verses 21-24)

Adam named his wife Eve, because she would become the mother of all the living.

The Lord God made garments of skin for Adam and his wife and clothed them.

A sad day for animals. An indication that blood would have to be shed for redemption.

And the Lord God said, “The man has now become like one of us, knowing good and evil. He must not be allowed to reach out his hand and take also from the tree of life and eat, and live forever.”

Expulsion! The tree of life out of reach (verses 23-24)

So the Lord God banished him from the Garden of Eden to work the ground from which he had been taken. After he drove the man out, he placed on the east sidee of the Garden of Eden cherubim and a flaming sword flashing back and forth to guard the way to the tree of life.

That, boys and girls, is how things got this way.

But wait, there’s more…

Eden Restored (Revelation 22:1-3)

Then the angel showed me the river of the water of life, as clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb down the middle of the great street of the city. On each side of the river stood the tree of life, bearing twelve crops of fruit, yielding its fruit every month. And the leaves of the tree are for the healing of the nations. No longer will there be any curse.

