Sports Illustrated is all ♥: Posts bikini pics taken in hurricane-ravaged areas

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma wreaked untold destruction and human misery across a wide swath, from Texas to Florida to the Caribbean islands.

A Category-5 Irma demolished 90% of the buildings on Barbuda, an island east of Puerto Rico; 95% of buildings in parts of St. Martin; devastated popular tourist destinations in St. Barts. Hannah Jeter, a native of the Virgin Islands and a former Sports Illustrated cover model, cried out for help on Instagram:

“People in the Virgin Islands are running out of fuel, water and food. People are dying!!! People are lost!!!! We are an afterthought and are not getting the help that we need!!! . . . This is an emergency!!!!!”

Amidst the devastation and human misery, this is what Sports Illustrated did — posting pics of bikini-clad models taken in precisely the places that have been ravaged by the two hurricanes, because everything is about sex, sex, sex.

Yesterday, Sept. 12, Sports Illustrated posted to Instagram a pic of bikini-clad Brooklyn Net cheerleaders, taken on the Caribbean island of Barbados. The pic prompted an Instagram user to write this comment:

“What the f is wrong with you people the island is destroyed stop posting this stupid shit now“

Four days before the cheerleaders pic, Sports Illustrated posted to Instagram a pic of a topless, evil-looking “swimsuit” model, which prompts this vexing existential question:

How can one be a swimsuit model without wearing a swimsuit?

A Sports Illustrated (SI) reader called the series of shots “incredibly shameless and inappropriate given the devastation in Texas and the Caribbean.”

Page Six contacted a SI representative, who “declined to comment”.

Sports Illustrated‘s publisher is Brendan Ripp, the son of former Time Inc. CEO Joe Ripp; its editorial director is Chris Stone.

