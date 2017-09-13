Nation Anthem protestor Marshawn Lynch to get new reality show on Facebook

Marshawn Lynch is a NFL player who plays for the Oakland Raiders. I reported back in August that at the Oakland Raiders’ pre-season opener in Arizona,. He sat on a cooler eating a banana.

From my post:

“Lynch previously backed Kaepernick, telling comedian Conan O’Brien in September 2016, “I’d rather see him take a knee than stand up, put his hands up and get murdered.”

“If you’re really not racist then you won’t see what he done, what he’s doing, as a threat to America, but just addressing a problem that we have,” Lynch said at the time.”

Facebook is rewarding him for his antics. Another show I won’t be watching.

From Seattle Times: Can’t get enough of Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back who now plays for some team in California? Well, you can soon watch him in a new reality show that will reportedly debut on Facebook’s recently launched Watch platform, according to Reuters.

The news service reported that the social-media giant — which launched its new platform for U.S. users in August — is paying Time Warner’s Bleacher Report millions of dollars for the reality show featuring the Skittles-loving NFL player known as Beast Mode. The show, called “No Script,” consists of eight 10- to 15-minute mini-episodes featuring Lynch involved in various hijinks. The first episode will reportedly feature Lynch taking race-car driving lessons “until he ruins the tires of the car.”

Facebook’s purchase of the show, which will reportedly start streaming this month, underscores the intense battle among web-based media companies for original content and for viewers, Reuters reported.

“We think we have a big hit on our hands,” Rory Brown, president of Bleacher Report, told Reuters. “People are going to spend more time on Facebook because of it.”

