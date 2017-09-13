Insanity: Celebrities wear fur coats in September heat

All of the following photos were taken in September 2017 (Source: Page Six).
Fashion model Josephine Skriver, 24, wearing a fur coat in 92º heat in Los Angeles:
Pop singer Aaron Carter, 29, in fur coat, 83º, Los Angeles:
DJ Leigh Lezark in fur coat for Jonathan Simkhal fashion show, New York, Sept. 9, 2017, 70º:
Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez in sweat suit and hooded fur coat, 81º:
Rapper-singer Nicki Minaj in hooded fur coat at Oscar de la Renta fashion show, New York, Sept. 11, 2017, 76º:
Even if they’re doing this to be “fashionable,” they must be suffocating in their fur coats in the heat.
I don’t get it.
Do you?
My guess: they either get paid by the designers or get to keep the clothes for being photographed in them.
Or they’re just stoopid.
Not long ago, they would have been throwing paint at people wearing that clothing.
If I was going to buy a fur coat, which would be a waste of money where I live, I would surely have better taste. These are some ugly-azz coats!😎
