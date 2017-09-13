Insanity: Celebrities wear fur coats in September heat

Posted on September 13, 2017 by | 3 Comments

All of the following photos were taken in September 2017 (Source: Page Six).

Fashion model Josephine Skriver, 24, wearing a fur coat in 92º heat in Los Angeles:

Pop singer Aaron Carter, 29, in fur coat, 83º, Los Angeles:

DJ Leigh Lezark in fur coat for Jonathan Simkhal fashion show, New York, Sept. 9, 2017, 70º:

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez in sweat suit and hooded fur coat, 81º:

Rapper-singer Nicki Minaj in hooded fur coat at Oscar de la Renta fashion show, New York, Sept. 11, 2017, 76º:

Even if they’re doing this to be “fashionable,” they must be suffocating in their fur coats in the heat.

I don’t get it.

Do you?

~Eowyn

3 responses to “Insanity: Celebrities wear fur coats in September heat

  1. DCG | September 13, 2017 at 4:26 pm | Reply

    My guess: they either get paid by the designers or get to keep the clothes for being photographed in them.

    Or they’re just stoopid.

  2. marblenecltr | September 13, 2017 at 4:29 pm | Reply

    Not long ago, they would have been throwing paint at people wearing that clothing.

  3. Maryaha | September 13, 2017 at 5:07 pm | Reply

    If I was going to buy a fur coat, which would be a waste of money where I live, I would surely have better taste. These are some ugly-azz coats!😎

