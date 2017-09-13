Insanity: Celebrities wear fur coats in September heat

All of the following photos were taken in September 2017 (Source: Page Six).

Fashion model Josephine Skriver, 24, wearing a fur coat in 92º heat in Los Angeles:

Pop singer Aaron Carter, 29, in fur coat, 83º, Los Angeles:

DJ Leigh Lezark in fur coat for Jonathan Simkhal fashion show, New York, Sept. 9, 2017, 70º:

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez in sweat suit and hooded fur coat, 81º:

Rapper-singer Nicki Minaj in hooded fur coat at Oscar de la Renta fashion show, New York, Sept. 11, 2017, 76º:

Even if they’re doing this to be “fashionable,” they must be suffocating in their fur coats in the heat.

I don’t get it.

Do you?

~Eowyn

