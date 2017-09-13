Hillary Clinton wanted to stick pins into voodoo dolls of her critics

Hillary Clinton’s 494-page
memoir giant pile of crap, What Happened, was finally released yesterday.
In addition to the many scapegoats she blames for her losing the election to Trump (see “Hillary Clinton blames election loss on white people“), here’s another disgusting piece of turd from the book.
Aaron Klein reports for Breitbart, Sept. 12, 2017, that Hillary bitterly complained about “untrue or wildly overstated” “partisan” “attacks” against her for her use of a private — and ILLEGAL — email server when she was secretary of state, which prompted her to want to make, and stick pins into, voodoo dolls of her imagined enemies.
These are her words:
“It [the private email server] was a dumb mistake. But an even dumber ‘scandal.’ It was like quicksand: the more you struggle, the deeper you sink. At times, I thought I must be going crazy. Other times, I was sure it was the world that had gone nuts. Sometimes I snapped at my staff. I was tempted to make voodoo dolls of certain members of the press and Congress and stick them full of pins. Mostly, I was furious at myself.”
Klein reminds us that Hillary is well-acquainted with voodoo.
On page 528 in her previous memoir, Hard Choices, Hillary wrote that she and Bill went to Haiti for their honeymoon in 1975, where they attended a voodoo “spirit” ceremony with a voodoo priest:
“In 1975 Bill and Hillary Clinton honeymooned on Haiti, meeting [Max] Beauvoir and attending a ceremony. ‘After several minutes of rhythmic dancing to pounding drums, the spirits arrived, seizing a woman and a man,’ Bill Clinton recalled.”
Max Beauvoir was not just a voodoo priest, the UK Independent calls him voodoo’s “supreme chief”.
Recall that Larry Nichols, the Clintons’ longtime associate who claimed to have killed people for the couple, said Hillary is a satanist who regularly attends a witches’ church in Los Angeles. See:
Recall also that Hillary’s presidential campaign chair, John Podesta, partakes in the satanic “spirit cooking,” and one of her State Department underlings, W. Lewis Amselem, spoke of offering animal sacrifices to the demon Moloch. See:
In Leviticus 18:21, God commanded the Israelites:
“Do not give any of your children to be sacrificed to Molek, for you must not profane the name of your God. I am the LORD.”
In the Old Testament, Gehenna was a valley by Jerusalem, where apostate Israelites and followers of pagan gods sacrificed their children by fire (2 Chr. 28:3, 33:6; Jer. 7:31, 19:2–6). One of those gods was Moloch (aka Molech, Molekh, Molok, Molek, Molock, Moloc, Melech, Milcom or Molcom), an ancient Ammonite god who demanded a particular kind of propitiatory child sacrifice from parents.
According to medieval French rabbi Rashi (acronym for RAbbi SHlomo Itzhaki):
“Moloch … was made of brass; and they heated him from his lower parts; and his hands being stretched out, and made hot, they put the child between his hands, and it was burnt; when it vehemently cried out; but the priests beat a drum, that the father might not hear the voice of his son, and his heart might not be moved.”
Excavations of a 1400-1250 BC temple at Amman by Australian archeologist John Basil Hennessy in 1966 found evidence of human and animal sacrifice by fire. Hennesy reported his findings in the Palestine Exploration Quarterly (1966). On p. 162, he wrote:
“Two outstanding features associated with the use of the temple were the enormous quantities of animal, bird and human bones and the abundant evidence of fire…. There can be little doubt that the temple was associated with a fire cult.”
In a private communication with G.J. Wenham, Hennessy wrote that:
“At least 75% of them (the bones found) belong to children between the ages of 3 and 14, or thereabouts.”
What is abortion but our modern day version of the ancient child sacrifices to Moloch? See:
Hillary’s blood lust is insatiable.
In What Happened, Hillary calls abortion “sacrosanct” and an un-negotiable absolute and “unlimited” right, including the killing of late term unborns. (LifeNews)
By the way, Hillary and Bill Clinton aren’t the only voodooists in the White House.
In August 2009, it was reported that Mooch’s mom and Obama’s mother-in-law, Marian Robinson, invited an old friend from Chicago — a voodoo priestess — to visit her and perform a “ceremony” in the White House.
H/t FOTM‘s DCG
~Eowyn
Poor old Hillary, everything she wanted in her life has gone down the toilet. She married for power, and look where that got her. As for her brilliance, nothing she’s ever done has been any good. Buh bye Hill, couldn’t stand you 54 years ago as a Republican conservative, and I sure as heck can’t stand you now.
I suppose the man and woman seized by the spirit was Bill and Hillary I wonder if they engaged in the sex ritual too….
