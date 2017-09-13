Hillary Clinton wanted to stick pins into voodoo dolls of her critics

Hillary Clinton’s 494-page memoir giant pile of crap, What Happened, was finally released yesterday.

In addition to the many scapegoats she blames for her losing the election to Trump (see “Hillary Clinton blames election loss on white people“), here’s another disgusting piece of turd from the book.

Aaron Klein reports for Breitbart, Sept. 12, 2017, that Hillary bitterly complained about “untrue or wildly overstated” “partisan” “attacks” against her for her use of a private — and ILLEGAL — email server when she was secretary of state, which prompted her to want to make, and stick pins into, voodoo dolls of her imagined enemies.

These are her words:

“It [the private email server] was a dumb mistake. But an even dumber ‘scandal.’ It was like quicksand: the more you struggle, the deeper you sink. At times, I thought I must be going crazy. Other times, I was sure it was the world that had gone nuts. Sometimes I snapped at my staff. I was tempted to make voodoo dolls of certain members of the press and Congress and stick them full of pins. Mostly, I was furious at myself.”

Klein reminds us that Hillary is well-acquainted with voodoo.

On page 528 in her previous memoir, Hard Choices, Hillary wrote that she and Bill went to Haiti for their honeymoon in 1975, where they attended a voodoo “spirit” ceremony with a voodoo priest:

H/t FOTM‘s DCG

~Eowyn

