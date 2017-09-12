Sen. Ted Cruz clicked ‘like’ on incest-porn video

Yesterday, September 11, 2017, the 16th anniversary of 9-11, on his @tedcruz Twitter account, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) clicked “like” on an incest-porn tweet by @SexuallPosts.

The video depicted a woman spying on and masturbating to a man fornicating her step-daughter. The step-mother then interrupted the couple and demanded that she be included as a threesome.

After netizens discovered Cruz’s “like”, it was deleted from Cruz’s Twitter account, but not before someone had saved it to archive, which you can see for yourself here.

SexuallPosts is already exploiting Cruz’s “like”, tweeting “Thanks for watching ted!” and using Cruz in its advertisement:

New York Daily Post reports:

“It’s unclear whether [Cruz] the married father of two personally liked the tweet or if a staffer using his account did the deed…. Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier quickly addressed the senator’s late night Twitter activity and said ‘the offensive tweet posted [sic] on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter.’”

Frazier can’t even get her story straight. Cruz did not “post” the porn video — he clicked “like” on the video.

Note that Frazier did not claim that someone had hacked Cruz’s Twitter account. That means either Cruz or a staffer clicked “like” on the porn video. If no staffer is fired in the next few days, it means Cruz was the idiot — because only an idiot would watch a porn video on his public Twitter account and then click “like”.

During the Republican primaries last year, Glenn Beck the Mormon touted Ted Cruz as the fulfillment of Mormon end-days prophecy, and actually threatened evangelical Christians that “If you don’t vote for Cruz, you’re not listening to God“.

Now we all know why Cruz’s 7-year-old daughter Caroline turned away from his kiss:

