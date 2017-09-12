Hillary Clinton blames election loss on white people

Hillary Clinton has been blaming everybody under the sun for her losing the 2016 presidential election: the Russians; “misogynists”; the Russians; former FBI director James Comey (who exonerated her two months before she was interviewed by the FBI); the Russians; the Democratic National Committee (who favored her by sabotaging her rival Bernie Sanders); the Russians; Bernie Sanders (who betrayed his naive, idealistic young supporters by immediately endorsing Hillary at the Democratic National Convention); the Russians; Facebook; the Russians colluding with Bernie . . . .
Now, Hillary Clinton actually goes there — the racist card.
She’s identified her ultimate scapegoat.
White people!
Last Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, during an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” referring to Donald Trump, Hillary said (5:39 mark in the video below):
“He was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others.”
Interviewer Jane Pauley said:
“What you’re saying is millions of white people.”
Hillary replied:
“Yeah. Millions of white people.“
Hey, Hillary, you sore loser.
Aren’t you, your philanderer husband Bill, and your daughter Chelsea all Caucasians, i.e., WHITE people?
H/t LifeZette
~Eowyn
And they say that the Hildabeast is crude, rude and socially unacceptable? Seldom does one encounter anyone so utterly clueless.
Oh, she has a clue alright…. It is her supporters that are clueless. While it is very difficult to describe or fathom the depth of her evil, murdering, traitorous ways… She is very good at being conniving, plotting, misleading, lying, and making herself and family look the victim in everything, and gathering victims to her side. She has had sway over her supporters ( those who have been totally incapable of seeing truth at all), and this is in large part due to the fact that all of her misdeeds have not been allowed to be brought to light for all to see. Now that those things have happened, and those who have been blind before, but are now waking up to the craftiness of this extremely vile daughter of Satan, her spell has been broken. Her statements are those of one in desperation, trying to regain whatever hold she can, but only the very weak minded will fall for it. .. She has been thoroughly exposed, along with the other evil doers in her circle of friends. While the libtards haven’t conceded in defeat, they are regrouping and will just find another to replace hitlery. But as for her, she has lost it all, and has embarrassed her masters.
Jane Pauley, wife of flaming liberial Gary Trudeau, doonesbury cartoonist. Like any truth that comes out of hitliary’s mouth it has to be dragged out.
White people that are tired of being blamed for all of the minorities’ problems, that is.
I tuned out this self serving crook a long time ago. Who cares what she says. It’s all lies.
https://jonrappoport.wordpress.com/2017/09/11/are-elite-controllers-a-fantasy-read-this/
A little comforting to know the good still out number the evil.
Those damn… uh… white people, yeah that’s it! Deplorable, I tell ya!
She is embarrassing herself anymore. She needs to shut up and go away. It’s over forever for her, thankfully.
My rage as a follower of FOTM for our not being recognized as contributors to her defeat increases every day.
I bet years ago she used to blame her failures on her parents, from being a woman, and Bill.
Race card, yaaaaaaawn.
ANOTHER to add the the list for her losing: the New York Times. Good grief…
https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2017/09/12/biting-the-hand-that-fed-her-hillary-clinton-rips-nyt-for-shoddy-reporting-on-her-email-scandal/
Hahahahaha: Amazon, Walmart Slash Hillary Clinton’s ‘What Happened’ 40% Before Tuesday Release
https://www.weaselzippers.us/356649-amazon-walmart-slash-hillary-clintons-what-happened-40-before-tuesday-release/
I hope publisher Simon & Schuster goes broke from the $millions they paid Hillary to write that piece of whiny trash.
