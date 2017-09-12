Hillary Clinton blames election loss on white people

Hillary Clinton has been blaming everybody under the sun for her losing the 2016 presidential election: the Russians; “misogynists”; the Russians; former FBI director James Comey (who exonerated her two months before she was interviewed by the FBI); the Russians; the Democratic National Committee (who favored her by sabotaging her rival Bernie Sanders); the Russians; Bernie Sanders (who betrayed his naive, idealistic young supporters by immediately endorsing Hillary at the Democratic National Convention); the Russians; Facebook; the Russians colluding with Bernie . . . .

Now, Hillary Clinton actually goes there — the racist card.

She’s identified her ultimate scapegoat.

White people!

Last Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, during an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” referring to Donald Trump, Hillary said (5:39 mark in the video below):

“He was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others.”

Interviewer Jane Pauley said:

“What you’re saying is millions of white people.”

Hillary replied:

“Yeah. Millions of white people.“

Hey, Hillary, you sore loser.

Aren’t you, your philanderer husband Bill, and your daughter Chelsea all Caucasians, i.e., WHITE people?

H/t LifeZette

~Eowyn

