George Clooney: “Houston is Syria post Hurricane Harvey”

Riiiiight. Because Syrian refugees and victims of Hurricane Harvey have so much in common.

Bonus: Not only does Julianne Moore want “re-education for everyone,” she also wants to “eradicate all these borders.”

From Hollywood Reporter: As George Clooney joins efforts to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey, and Hurricane Irma rips through Florida, the Hollywood star on Sunday likened Americans left homeless by catastrophic weather events to Syrians caught up in their country’s civil war.

“It’s going to take a long time … and we’ll all have to be involved, because Houston is Syria,” the multihyphenate said during a press conference for his film Suburbicon, which is screening this week at the Toronto International Film Festival after bowing in Venice. “People in Houston are now refugees based on something that had nothing to do with them. They didn’t do anything. They’re now victims and they’re out of their homes and they will be suffering for a very long time,” he added.

Harvey slammed into Texas’ Gulf Coast on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. It was soon downgraded to a tropical storm but lingered for days, dropping up to 50 inches of rain on Houston and the surrounding area before moving eastward to Louisiana.

“We’re going to have to find ways to get involved — that’s our jobs as citizens of the world,” said Clooney. The Hollywood star directed Paramount’s Suburbicon, which features Matt Damon and Julianne Moore as a couple in over their heads with a dastardly plan in a caustic satire penned by Joel and Ethan Coen, Clooney and Grant Heslov.

Moore, also in Toronto to help promote the film, said humanitarian crises like in Syria and hurricane-ravaged Texas and Florida remind Americans they need to come together to help one another. “This is happening everywhere, with people being forced out of their homes and their nations and are looking for places to go. The only way we can help each other is by eradicating all these borders and thinking globally,” said the actress.

Damon said Suburbicon, a drama about very flawed people making very bad choices in a seemingly idyllic 1950s community, also has resonance with the Trump era. “You never know when you’re making a movie. A lot of these current events, we couldn’t have predicted,” said the actor.

A movie inspired by the true-life story of African-Americans who were harassed by their white neighbors to get them to move out of their Levittown, Pa., community in the 1950s, Suburbicon will inevitably be overshadowed by recent events in Charlottesville, Va., Damon suggested.

“Everything was there, but the lid hadn’t been torn off yet. And it seems like this presidency has reinvigorated this certain element, and emboldened them to step out into the open,” the actor said of Donald Trump’s defiant comments about alt-right provocateurs in the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy.

The U.S. president stirred controversy when he initially declined to single out the white supremacists and neo-Nazis whose demonstration against the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statue had led to violence and the death of a counter-protester in Charlottesville.

