Alex Jones: President Trump is being drugged

On August 18, 2017, after one year of being Donald Trump’s campaign adviser and White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon confirmed that he had left the White House. He said (source: The Weekly Standard):
“The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over. We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else. And there’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.”
I have my reservations about Alex Jones, not least of which is that there are good reasons to suspect he’s actually the supposedly-dead Bill Hicks. See:
- TrailDust’s post, “A little more Alex Hicks just for kicks“.
- Mack Quigley’s very persuasive post, “Alex Jones is Bill Hicks“.
My reservations aside, what Alex Jones said yesterday, September 11, on his InfoWars TV show, is simply too important to ignore.
Claiming his source as “high-level sources” — “people who talk directly to Trump” — Jones said that like President Ronald Reagan, President Trump is being drugged.
Note: Reagan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in 1994, 5 years after he left the White House. On June 5, 2004, he died of pneumonia, complicated by Alzheimer’s.
Beginning at the 12:15 mark in the video below, Jones said:
“I was told this by high level sources, and it was evident and especially after [President] Reagan was shot in his first year in office when he was acting like Trump and doing the right things, he [Reagan] never really recovered. They gave him [Reagan] cold blood and his transfusion that causes brain damage. They slowly gave him small amounts of sedatives. It’s known that most presidents end up getting drugged — small dosages of sedatives till they build it up.
Trump’s such a bull, he hasn’t fully understood it yet. But I’ve talked to people — multiple ones — and they believe that they are putting a slow sedative that they’re building up that’s also addictive, in his Diet Cokes and in his iced tea, and that the President by 6:00 or 7:00 at night is basically slurring his words and is drugged.
Now first they had to isolate him to do that. But yes, ladies and gentlemen, I’ve talked to people that talked to the President now at 9:00 at night, he is slurring his words, and I’m gonna leave it at that. I’ve talked to folks that talk to him directly.
So notice, ‘Oh, he’s mentally ill, he’s got Alzheimer’s!’. They isolate him, then you start slowly building up the dose . . . so that you get an immunity to it. You’re building it slowly so that the person doesn’t notice it. First, it’s almost zero, just a tiny bit. Then a little more, and then your brain subconsciously becomes addicted to it and wants it. And so as the dose gets bigger and bigger, you get more comfortable in it. The President’s about two months into being covertly drugged.
Now I’m risking my life by telling you all this. I was physically sick before I went on air…. This is the kind of thing that gets you killed.”
If President Trump is slurring his words by 6 or 7 p.m., wouldn’t his wife Melania notice it?
I don’t watch TV news. Readers who do, have you noticed any changes to President Trump’s appearance, speech and demeanor?
Please pray for President Trump. Pray for America.
~Eowyn
The thing we will have to watch is his tweets, what hours they’re put up, and what he says. I’m not saying I buy Alex Jones’ story on this, but knowing how much these globalist weasels hate him, it is possible. Remember that his wife, daughter and son-in-law are there…could they mistake this for “old age senility and exhaustion?” I hope to heaven not, but let’s all watch the tweets and see what he says and when.
I’m tweeting President Trump this post!
At this point I wouldn’t rule it out. One has to first decide if the whole Trump phenomenon is real in the first place. For me the jury is still out on that.
For those who think he’s the real thing, isolation and drugs is a distinct possibility. It is quite clear that Kelly and a couple of others, is completely in charge now. Whether that is with his cooperation or not is an open question.
They are not going to allow anyone to disturb their bosses’ New World Odor.
Melania would notice something. Trump appears fine on tv to me.
That’s a good point. Of course there’s still Kushner.
Thank you Dr. Eowyn for this interesting post. I haven’t noticed anything different about President Trump on T.V. I pray for him and out country daily, and I will continue to do so.
“…and they believe that they are putting a slow sedative that they’re building up that’s also addictive, in his Diet Cokes…”
Ah, the first clue. If you do a web search for “slurred speech aspartame” you’ll find that ingesting too much aspartame (Nutrasweet)–the sweetner used in diet drinks–causes various debilitating health problems. The symptoms often include headaches, memory loss, slurred speech and vision problems. A lot of people have experienced blindness as a result of drinking too much diet soda.
If Trump were being poisoned, all that would need to be done to accomplish the results that the perpetrators likely want is to simply add MORE aspartame to his diet! Seriously. That way, the poison would be 100% undetectable… He’d be diagnosed with something like Alzheimers and end of story. However, no outside forces are really needed here. High levels of stress cause people to lean more heavily on their comfort foods which in Trump’s case might very well be sweets that are laced with aspartame, in addition to diet drinks… This problem is serious enough that it affects airline pilots (for example, see here: http://mpwhi.com/pilot_aspartame_alert.htm).
Apparently, no one has warned Trump about aspartame!
I’ve actually researched the iatrogenic causes behind various health conditions and obesity/diabetes is a good case study because unlike with other iatrogenic linked health conditions, a diagnosis of diabetes doesn’t necessarily require strong interaction with the health care system for iatrogenic effects to occur (though such interaction often plays a part in that conventional healthcare providers will invariably recommend to their patients who are overweight to rely on diet drinks). There is nothing is more insidious than a “cure” that helps to promote the very disease it’s supposedly intended to cure. Two other examples of iatrogenic-linked diseases are AIDS and cancer.
