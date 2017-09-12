Alex Jones: President Trump is being drugged

On August 18, 2017, after one year of being Donald Trump’s campaign adviser and White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon confirmed that he had left the White House. He said (source: The Weekly Standard):

“The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over. We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else. And there’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.”

I have my reservations about Alex Jones, not least of which is that there are good reasons to suspect he’s actually the supposedly-dead Bill Hicks. See:

My reservations aside, what Alex Jones said yesterday, September 11, on his InfoWars TV show, is simply too important to ignore.

Claiming his source as “high-level sources” — “people who talk directly to Trump” — Jones said that like President Ronald Reagan, President Trump is being drugged.

Note: Reagan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in 1994, 5 years after he left the White House. On June 5, 2004, he died of pneumonia, complicated by Alzheimer’s.

Beginning at the 12:15 mark in the video below, Jones said:

“I was told this by high level sources, and it was evident and especially after [President] Reagan was shot in his first year in office when he was acting like Trump and doing the right things, he [Reagan] never really recovered. They gave him [Reagan] cold blood and his transfusion that causes brain damage. They slowly gave him small amounts of sedatives. It’s known that most presidents end up getting drugged — small dosages of sedatives till they build it up. Trump’s such a bull, he hasn’t fully understood it yet. But I’ve talked to people — multiple ones — and they believe that they are putting a slow sedative that they’re building up that’s also addictive, in his Diet Cokes and in his iced tea, and that the President by 6:00 or 7:00 at night is basically slurring his words and is drugged. Now first they had to isolate him to do that. But yes, ladies and gentlemen, I’ve talked to people that talked to the President now at 9:00 at night, he is slurring his words, and I’m gonna leave it at that. I’ve talked to folks that talk to him directly. So notice, ‘Oh, he’s mentally ill, he’s got Alzheimer’s!’. They isolate him, then you start slowly building up the dose . . . so that you get an immunity to it. You’re building it slowly so that the person doesn’t notice it. First, it’s almost zero, just a tiny bit. Then a little more, and then your brain subconsciously becomes addicted to it and wants it. And so as the dose gets bigger and bigger, you get more comfortable in it. The President’s about two months into being covertly drugged. Now I’m risking my life by telling you all this. I was physically sick before I went on air…. This is the kind of thing that gets you killed.”

If President Trump is slurring his words by 6 or 7 p.m., wouldn’t his wife Melania notice it?

I don’t watch TV news. Readers who do, have you noticed any changes to President Trump’s appearance, speech and demeanor?

Please pray for President Trump. Pray for America.

~Eowyn

