NY mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘If had my druthers’ America would be communist

Karl Marx’s vision of communism is a utopian society of “to each according to his needs, from each according to his abilities”.
By that measure, New York mayor Bill de Blasio, aka Warren Wilhelm Jr., is through and through a communist.
In an interview with New York magazine’s fawning Chris Smith, published on Sept. 4, 2017, de Blasio revealed his true, dangerous Bolshevik beliefs.
In the New York interview, claiming to speak for “people all over this city,” de Blasio railed against the institution of private property. He said that “if I had my druthers,” America would be a totalitarian state (“a very, very powerful government, including a federal government”) wielding total power over every facet of people’s lives ( “involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality”) in accordance with the communist dictum of “in accordance to their needs”. At the city level, the totalitarian state would “determine which building goes where, who gets to live it, what the rent will be”.
These are his words:
“What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property. I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be. I think there’s a socialistic impulse, which I hear every day, in every kind of community, that they would like things to be planned in accordance to their needs. And I would, too. Unfortunately, what stands in the way of that is hundreds of years of history that have elevated property rights and wealth to the point that that’s the reality that calls the tune on a lot of development. […]
Look, if I had my druthers, the city government would determine every single plot of land, how development would proceed. And there would be very stringent requirements around income levels and rents. That’s a world I’d love to see, and I think what we have, in this city at least, are people who would love to have the New Deal back, on one level. They’d love to have a very, very powerful government, including a federal government, involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality.
It’s not reachable right now.”
In the meantime, before he could have his druthers as a totalitarian mayor of New York City, de Blasio prides himself on having implemented little socialist “fixes,” such as:
- rent freeze
- free lawyers for those being evicted
- ending tax breaks for luxury condos
- mandating the construction of affordable housing
- more taxes on “the wealthy”
- minimum wage increase
What de Blasio the communist neglected to say in his interview is that he himself is “the wealthy,” with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.
See also:
- Bill de Blasio may be running for president
- Bill de Blasio padded City Hall with 264 ‘special assistants’
- Bitter de Blasio thinks there should be a parade in his honor
- De Blasio wants to tax the rich to pay for subway repairs
- This is New York: de Blasio’s terrible approval rating not hurting re-election odds
- ‘Eco-friendly’ de Blasio won’t give up SUV rides to gym
- Mayor de Blasio claims hot dog carts are causing global warming
- Mayor de Blasio and wife defend Black Lives Matter movement
- De Blasio blames news headlines for plummeting approval ratings
- De Blasio and the NYPD blame leap year for crime spike
- Under de Blasio, New York is refusing to deport criminals
- New York City government recognizes 31 genders
- New York City businesses face fine up to $250,000 if they don’t use gender correct pronouns
- Nearly every NYPD cop hates Mayor de Blasio
H/t John Molloy
~Eowyn
If had my druthers’ De BLAZZZeo would be shipped off the COP Restrepo in the Kunar district of Afghanistan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure they’d accept him being there very much… here’s an MRE, now shut up and stay of out the way:
LikeLike
If I had my druthers he would be swing by his balls using 4 lb fishing line on a very cold rainy night
LikeLike
To R Johnson 77, He would not last a day there, he would be taken out by ” Friendly Fire.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Restrepo fire fight, true movie actual combat no actors.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps komrade DeBlasio will volunteer to become a “good” commie.
If not, perhaps it should be done with force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If I had my druthers, a very, very powerful government would determine your day-to-day reality.”
Note that word “YOUR”. It’s not “our”.
This is that typical “I’m better’n you little people” attitude of all elitists on full display!
~ D-FensDogG
Stephen T. McCarthy Reviews…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yet, the idiots in that city elected him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: NY Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘If I Had My Druthers’ USA Would Be A Communist State’ | Whiskey Tango Texas
$1.5 billion you mean? Not 1.5 million… Yeah, the commie a-hole needs to give his fortune away first, before anyone with 10 ounces of brain believes his BS drivel!
LikeLike
… if it is $1.5 million, then he can be counted among the poor among the rich… yes? Anyway, this website speaks of a networth of $145 million…
http://en.mediamass.net/people/bill-de-blasio/highest-paid.html
“The American politician has an estimated net worth of $145 million.”
…and that “It’s been a rough year for the politician, but at least he has his millions of dollars to ease the pain. 56-year-old Bill de Blasio has taken the No. 1 spot on People With Money’s top 10 highest-paid politicians for 2017 with an estimated $46 million in combined earnings.”
So, might not be that the man is a billionaire, but $1.5 million sounds like peanuts really.
LikeLike
$1.5 million is not peanuts when compared to the average U.S. net worth:
In 2017, the average American household has a net worth (assets minus liabilities) of $96,304. If home equity is subtracted, the median U.S. net worth would be just $30,200.
http://www.proudmoney.com/average-u-s-net-worth/
LikeLike
His brother lives in the seattle area…
LikeLike
A younger De Blasion would become an “antifascist.” Communism enables
a tiny minority to have absolute power over the 99%, causing poverty,
oppression, and genocide. Communism depends on “antifa” behavior
to control the masses. The antifascists rapidly start “consuming” each
other (Beria himself was killed after murdering millions). A visit to Cuba
shows the horrors and suffering of communism allowing only a few
elite to live grandly.
LikeLiked by 1 person