Feminism promotes obesity: Extremely overweight actress Chrissy Metz is “inspiring”

according to bodymeasurement.org . The CDC has a body mass index (BMI) calculator that measures Chrissy’s BMI as 30.0 and above – she is obese

People who are overweight or obese are at higher risk for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. According to Stanford Health Care, because of Chrissy’s obesity she is also subject to bone and joint disease, heart disease, sleep apnea, cancer, and metabolic syndrome (a clustering of medical conditions).

Yet in today’s society, “body shaming” is taboo. Thanks to feminism, we are told to be inclusive, body accepting, body positive, loving, and blah, blah, blah.

The “fat acceptance movement” and “fat feminism” do nothing to promote healthy women. To accept an obese body is to imply that one has no control over their behaviors. Our bodies are changeable and an obese person should be able to accept that truth. By resigning themselves to the impression that their bodies can’t be changed, they just perpetuate victimhood.

How about telling the truth for once? Chrissy is obese and there is nothing inspiring or empowering about that.

From Yahoo: The fashion industry is becoming more inclusive — at a snail’s pace, perhaps, but with palpable momentum behind the march of progress. It’s largely thanks not to the industry itself but to everyday people, whose beauty and bodies have long been overlooked and who have now stepped forward, demanding to be seen.

Chastity Garner and CeCe Olisa are two of those people, and they’ve stepped into view first as plus-size lifestyle influencers and bloggers and presently as founders of the popular annual event known as theCURVYcon. Now in its third year, the body-positive, curve-embracing event will take place in New York City on Sept. 8 and 9, bringing designers, fitness experiences, influencers, and speakers to town — including none other than Chrissy Metz, who stars on This Is Us, to deliver the keynote address (you heard it hear first, folks). Another first? TheCURVYcon will be live-streamed on Yahoo Style, bringing insightful conversation to millions of people who can’t make the IRL event.

Olisa and Garner are dedicated to promoting visibility of different body types within the plus-size world. That, in addition to Metz’s Emmy nomination, made the beloved actress the ideal woman to represent theCURVYcon this year. “A lot of times, in our space, the women who are celebrated are hourglass women — they’re a size 10 to 14, like the perfect version of a ‘plus-size’ woman,” Garner tells Yahoo Style. “I feel like [for] having size diversity and getting out of that hourglass shape, Chrissy Metz is a great representative for that. We love Ashley Graham, but she’s definitely the poster child of what a plus-size model ‘should’ look like. Someone like Chrissy Metz, her body type is a little bit different — we’re so happy to celebrate that.”

Olisa adds: “Representation is so important, and just seeing people who look like you anywhere is great. So when the hottest show on television has a very visibly plus-size girl who is cute, and falling in love, and doing her thing on the show, it’s inspiring.”

While current conversations might make it easy to believe that such a space for plus-size women has always existed in the fashion community (during New York Fashion Week, no less), the reality is that it’s a recent phenomenon, spurred on by Garner and Olisa’s insistence that the industry make room.

“If inclusion isn’t happening by invitation, then we’re just going to move in ourselves,” Olisa tells Yahoo Style.

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

