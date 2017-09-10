Would you buy their ice cream after watching this commercial?

There’s a bizarre and disturbing commercial for Halo Top Ice Cream — of an elderly woman in a bleak, antiseptic room. A robot spoon feeds her ice cream, telling her:

“Everyone you love is gone. There is only ice cream.”

The best comment about the video on YouTube is this one by Ryanator:

“So this is what hell looks like”

Founded in 2011 by former lawyer Justin Woolverton, Halo Top in July 2017 became the best-selling pint of ice cream at grocery stores in the United States, besting traditional ice cream brands such as Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen-Dazs.

Question:

Would you actually buy Halo Top ice cream after watching this commercial?

And if you will, why?

~Eowyn

