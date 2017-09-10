Taxpayer relief shot: Ohio Taco Bell workers shoot and kill armed robber

Score one for the Second Amendment!
From Yahoo: Police say three employees of a Cleveland Taco Bell opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.
Police have said two masked robbers entered the restaurant early Wednesday and ordered three employees to lie on the floor. Police say three other employees pulled out handguns and opened fire, shooting one of the suspects six times. The other suspect ran off.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday said the man killed was 24-year-old De’Carlo Jackson. Investigators say Jackson was found with a loaded gun in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
No one has been arrested. The employees who opened fire are said to be two 19-year-old men and a 23-year-old man.
A Taco Bell spokeswoman told Cleveland.com the company is “shocked” by the shooting and is offering counseling to employees.
DCG
“Offering counseling to employees”? I hope that means handgun training for all employees.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, ammo is getting expensive. I hope the state reimbursed them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The robbers were dark and hungry.
LikeLike
Nice shooting but sadly they let one escape. Also I bet they get fired, and then they will sue taco hell not only for lousy food but for placing them in danger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, there ought to be a law. Full automatic and limitless magazine should ensure that they don’t get away to breed.
LikeLike
Note to Taco Bell: You either support your employees actions or you don’t. These employees did the right thing. The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. This has been proven over and over and over. I agree with Kevin L., the counseling needs to be more training in using guns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Counciling for what, doing the right thing? The dead thug was found with a loaded gun. The spokeswoman should give them a medal!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps the Taco Bell in question was located in an area run into the ground by Democrats:-) Hey that’s what guns are for, to shoot malevolent people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cleveland, a safe city? LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is the Rule of Law and the Law of the Jungle. The robber, desperate man that he was, chose the Law of the Jungle. Bravo and score one for the Taco Bells!
But there is something else going on here, too. It made its public announcement, as it were, when Bernhard Goetz shot four teen punks on a NYC Subway train on December 22, 1984.
I believe that the belief in “providentialism” is on the ascendancy here. It works like this. Most of us were vaccinated years ago, before the vaccine crisis was discovered and reported on here on the internet. Now we know how dangerous vaccines can be (to some extent, of course.)
So it comes down to this: Would you now vaccinate your children and risk permanently endangering their health, their very lives? Of Course Not, you say! Now take that to the next level. Suppose you offered to pay someone not to vaccinate their child, as Dr. Ted Broer (of HealthMasters and frequent Hagmann & Hagmann guest has done). Now, suppose they replied, “If God wants to protect my child’s health, He will protect my child’s health. If my child’s health is damaged from this necessary vaccination, then it is God’s Will!”
Would you not conclude that that man is insane?
Yet the same snake is itching to strike here. There is the Rule of Law. There is the Law of the Jungle. Keep in mind what a SUICIDE PACT Liberalism is! There is Taco Bell, paying for counseling for its “traumatized” employees. Strike One. There is pity for the poor, misunderstood robber. Strike Two. Therefor, it was Society, or the White Man, or some other boogeyman responsible for the robbery, and, By Golly, the victims are responsible for the robber’s death! STRIKE THREE—YOU’RE OUT!!!
In England today, a man in his own house CAN be prosecuted for killing an invader in self-defense. Don’t believe me? LOOK IT UP.
We are living, once again I say, in the tertiary stage of Nietzsche’s cultural syphilis, where everyone (almost, at least outside of FOTM!) is going insane! We are travelling through Nietzsche’s “transvaluation of all values,” through the nihilism of blaming the victim. And we are living in that Age “where all men have lost their reason!”
Step One back to Sanity: We need MORE dead criminals, not less! And this is because crime is the parent of poverty, and not the other way around! My only argument with Bernhardt Goetz is that he lacked BETTER AIM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just bet THAT left a messy floor to clean up in the Taco Bell. Condolences to the employees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that would be the “bio-hazard people”. Now there’s a growth industry. I’ll bet things are booming in Chicago and St. Louis.
LikeLike
Just a little more magic with additional information on Cleveland and the dead perp.
https://whatyouthoughtiwentaway.wordpress.com/2017/09/10/taco-bell-workers-shoot-and-kill-armed-robber/
LikeLike
Taco Bell public relations told FOX 8 this is a franchise store and the gun policy is at their discretion.
Source –
http://fox8.com/2017/09/06/employees-at-cleveland-taco-bell-shoot-suspect-during-attempted-robbery/
LikeLike