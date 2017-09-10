Gee, I wonder why? 2017 NFL kickoff viewership down double-digits from 2016

The NFL season opener was Thursday night. I did not watch and will not be watching anytime soon as I have no use for the SJWs and their message.
From Yahoo: The score between the winning Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots was settled on the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, last night and now the final viewership numbers are in too.
And NBC and the NFL might be feeling a lot like the defending Super Bowl champs: not so great.
With 21.8 million NFL fans tuning in, the kickoff of the 2017 regular season was down 13% for the NFL and NBC from last year’s opener. Not only does that represent a very real smack down for the league and the net coming off a previous season that saw double-digit declines in its early months, but it is the worst an opening game has done in over five-years.
In fact, this is the first time in five years that the kickoff game has fallen below 25 million viewers. And, while the most watched network show in three months, even with streaming and other NBC platforms bumping things up to 22.2 million, the game still fell short of the 25 million mark.
All of which means a lot more is now riding on Sunday Night Football’s NY Giants and Dallas Cowboys match-up on September 10. Because if those two mega-market teams can’t score ratingswise, the NFL has a real re-think on its agenda.
Read the rest of the story here.
DCG
I’ve always been a fan so I’m not going to let some misguided communist jungle bunnies get in the way of my enjoyment. The biggest put down was the former SF QB, K’s Mom, she called him and embarrassment, to their family and to our country. Doubtful he will be able to get a job at a MacDonalds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Way to go NFL fans!! Keep up the good work. However, I do not think this will be a trend. There were three huge factors in this kick off game: 1) Hurricane Harvey; 2) Hurricane Irma; 3) Forest Fires in the West. Because of the Hurricanes and Forest Fires, there are millions of displaced people who are just trying to adjust to new surroundings and/or just trying to survive. Also for the parts of the country not affected by natural disasters, high school sports are in full swing and thus people are not home. I predict that the Cowboys will have a huge audience for one reason. I believe it was the Cowboys’ owner who told his employees, that includes players, either stand for the flag or get fired. True American’s will support that philosophy..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jerry Jones didn’t say those who don’t stand will be fired yet their team “strongly condones” pulling that stunt. I think any Cowboy player who tries that will be ostracized by fans. They don’t play that game.
http://www.espn.com/blog/dallas-cowboys/post/_/id/4753955/jerry-jones-disappointed-in-anthem-protests
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dallas Cowboys coach, Tom Landry, sure would not have put up with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boo Hoo for the NFL. Not even worth a comment. They’ll eventually have to figure out on what side their bread is buttered.
LikeLiked by 1 person