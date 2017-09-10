Gee, I wonder why? 2017 NFL kickoff viewership down double-digits from 2016

Good.

The NFL season opener was Thursday night. I did not watch and will not be watching anytime soon as I have no use for the SJWs and their message.

From Yahoo: The score between the winning Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots was settled on the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, last night and now the final viewership numbers are in too.

And NBC and the NFL might be feeling a lot like the defending Super Bowl champs: not so great.

With 21.8 million NFL fans tuning in, the kickoff of the 2017 regular season was down 13% for the NFL and NBC from last year’s opener. Not only does that represent a very real smack down for the league and the net coming off a previous season that saw double-digit declines in its early months, but it is the worst an opening game has done in over five-years.

In fact, this is the first time in five years that the kickoff game has fallen below 25 million viewers. And, while the most watched network show in three months, even with streaming and other NBC platforms bumping things up to 22.2 million, the game still fell short of the 25 million mark.

All of which means a lot more is now riding on Sunday Night Football’s NY Giants and Dallas Cowboys match-up on September 10. Because if those two mega-market teams can’t score ratingswise, the NFL has a real re-think on its agenda.

DCG

