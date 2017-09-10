Antifa domestic terrorists want an end to USA

We learned only days ago that more than a year ago, in a secret (“confidential”) DHS/FBI joint report in April 2016, the Obama administration already classified Antifa as “domestic terrorists” but didn’t bother to inform the American people about it.
Why these domestic terrorists were allowed — and continue to be allowed — to
“protest” terrorize the right Trump supporters is a question that should be asked of law enforcement, including the police of Washington, D.C., where Antifa Black Bloc terrorists were allowed to riot and assault on the nights before and after Trump’s presidential inauguration.
Antifa are not just terrorists, they want nothing less than the total annihilation of America.
At the “counter Marxism” rally in Berkeley, CA, on August 24, 2017, in which an estimated 4,000 “counter-protesters” overwhelmed and bullied a handful of Trump supporters, masked black-clad Antifa not only assaulted people, they made evident their antipathy to the very existence of the United States, chanting:
“No Trump, no wall, no U.S.A.!”
By the way, an anonymous poster on the message board 8chan claims to have discovered the “full list” of Antifa members.
Note: If 8chan deleted the thread, it is archived here and here. The full list of Antifa members is here.
Many on the list are teachers, college professors, and other professionals. Here’s a sample — of Antifa members whose last names begin with the letter M:
- Fannie Madden-Grider, Instructor of Media Writing, Morehead State University.
- Neal Madnick, history teacher, Sanford H Calhoun High School, Merrick, NY.
- Jane Maestro, manager, New Hope Charities, West Palm Beach, FL.
- F. Rachel Magdalene, visiting scholar, United Theological Seminary, Dayton, OH.
- Dominique Malaquais, Senior Researcher in Political Science, Centre National de la Recherche (National Science Research Center), Paris.
- Frankie Diane Mallis, Adjunct Professor of English. Arcadia University, Glenside, PA.
- Christine Mallory, Vice President of Finance at AllClear ID, Austin, Texas.
- Aaron Managhan, Office Assistant, South Puget Sound Community College.
- Carl Manaster, bioinformatics (computer) programmer, ActivX Biosciences, Inc., San Diego, CA.
- Victor Manfredi, Visiting Researcher in African Studies at Boston University.
- Michael Mangino, taught Biology at Harper College, Palatine, IL.
- Shilpa Mankikar, writer/director/producer; finalist at the 2016 Sundance Screenwriters Lab.
- Reeser Manley, author; Assistant Professor of Horticulture, University of Maine.
- Catherine Mann, USA Today bestselling author.
- Jenny Mannion, author and “intuitive healer”.
~Eowyn
Nothing could be clearer. And you can bet that people like me are willing to take the violence home to them if they get close to my world. There is very little difference between them and the bolsheviks of 1917, and history has proven what their fruit will be, murder and genocide.
The Bolsheviks were funded by the Warburgs and probably rockefellers too…and these donkey butts are being funded by the same NWO buttheads too. And, they’re so STUPID they can’t even figure out they’re working for the so-called ‘fascists’! Those who can’t…teach at Berkeley.
Oh, I don’t think they’re “stupid”. They know what they’re doing. They’ve sold their souls. They are in it for material gain and power. In a sense, they’ve already lost.
These are a Soros/Obongo creation. It is the very definition of sedition, maybe “treason”. The fact that they are allowed to openly do these things with impunity is a dead giveaway.
Unless they and their “sponsors” are rounded up, pronto, we’re in trouble.
As the late great Gary Allen said in his one book “The Rockefeller Files”, Big Brother might be coming at us in horned rim glasses. In other words, the college ‘professors’.
Shouldn’t all these masked bandits (who are probably being paid by Soros) be arrested for wanting to depose the government? Or are they just being used by the abovementioned leech of society to try and stir up more non-thinking drones on other campuses?
Great to see our stolen tax dollars at work…funding these universities.
The short answer is “YES”, the reality is a little muddier. We just finished another “selection” where one of the “candidates” is dirtier than Bugsy Seagle and nothing is done about THAT.
Laws are for the “little people”, not the Devil’s own. Laws mean nothing unless they’re enforced. They have reached a point where it is no longer possible to pretend that the system isn’t broken.
