Antifa domestic terrorists want an end to USA

We learned only days ago that more than a year ago, in a secret (“confidential”) DHS/FBI joint report in April 2016, the Obama administration already classified Antifa as “domestic terrorists” but didn’t bother to inform the American people about it.

Why these domestic terrorists were allowed — and continue to be allowed — to “protest” terrorize the right Trump supporters is a question that should be asked of law enforcement, including the police of Washington, D.C., where Antifa Black Bloc terrorists were allowed to riot and assault on the nights before and after Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Antifa are not just terrorists, they want nothing less than the total annihilation of America.

At the “counter Marxism” rally in Berkeley, CA, on August 24, 2017, in which an estimated 4,000 “counter-protesters” overwhelmed and bullied a handful of Trump supporters, masked black-clad Antifa not only assaulted people, they made evident their antipathy to the very existence of the United States, chanting:

“No Trump, no wall, no U.S.A.!”

By the way, an anonymous poster on the message board 8chan claims to have discovered the “full list” of Antifa members.

Note: If 8chan deleted the thread, it is archived here and here. The full list of Antifa members is here.

Many on the list are teachers, college professors, and other professionals. Here’s a sample — of Antifa members whose last names begin with the letter M:

~Eowyn

