Pedogate: Nuclear expert at Kirtland Air Base arrested for raping 4 y.o. girl; California fire captain arrested for child porn

On August 30, 2017, Dr. Andrew Lowther, director of the Air Force’s School for Advanced Nuclear Deterrence Studies on Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested for raping a 4-year-old girl.

As a nuclear expert, wouldn’t Lowther be vulnerable to blackmail for his pedophile activities?

Maddy Hayden reports for Albuquerque Journal that according to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Lowther, 41, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 and two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor.

According to a motion for pretrial detention filed in the 2nd Judicial District Court, the victim told a teacher about the abuse soon after the incident occurred. The sheriff’s office responded after being asked for assistance by state investigators. A forensic interview and physical exam revealed evidence of sexual abuse.

Kirtland Air Force Base spokesman James Fisher confirmed the arrest and Lowther’s identity as director of the Air Force’s School for Advanced Nuclear Deterrence Studies. Fisher said Lowther, a civilian, did not live on the base. Fisher did not know where the alleged abuse occurred, and said that military law enforcement and the investigative agencies on base are working with outside law enforcement.

According to Lowther’s LinkedIn profile, he has a doctorate in international relations from the University of Alabama, and has been the school’s director since its inception in 2015.

US Bail Reform News reports, Sept. 6, 2017, that despite his arrest for raping a 4-year-old girl, Adam Lowther is now free on bail.

At Lowther’s detention hearing, Judge Brett Rogers Loveless released Lowther, after the Arnold Foundation’s “Pretrial Risk Assessment” tool determined that Lowther is not a danger to the community or a flight risk.

The release is the result of newly enacted guidelines orchestrated by activist New Mexico Chief Justice Charles Daniels which, according to US Bail Reform News, virtually eliminate accountable pretrial release and bail, resulting in the release of violent offenders with charges ranging from burglary, rape, assault, and attempted murder.

Five New Mexico state legislators (Senators Richard Martinez, Bill Sharer and Craig Brandt, and Representatives Bill Rehm and Carl Trujillo) have joined the Bail Bond Association of New Mexico in a class action federal lawsuit against Chief Justice Daniels and four other NM Supreme Court justices.

Meanwhile, on September 6, 2017, Richard Chew, 58, captain of the fire department of Oakland, CA, was arrested for possessing and distributing more than 600 images of child porn, including images of toddlers.

Matthias Gafni and David Debolt report for East Bay Times that on August 19, Chew allegedly shared 195 files with an undercover sheriff’s deputy, at least three of those files contained images or videos of children ages 4 to 8 performing sex acts.

On August 29, investigators and detectives with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office searched Chew’s Lafayette home, seizing an external computer hard drive and Samsung cellphone, but did not find child pornography on the devices.

Two days later, members of the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Chew’s fire house, Station 15 at 455 27th St. in Oakland, and found his laptop and two thumb drives containing illegal child porn.

Interim fire Chief Darin White said in a statement that he is “appalled” by the disturbing nature of the charges and that Chew was immediately placed on administrative leave once Oakland officials learned of the investigation.

Chew is being held in Contra Costa jail in Martinez on $200,000 bail for the two felonies — distributing and possessing child porn. He could face up to five years in prison if found guilty of the felonies.

At his first court appearance on Sept. 7, Judge John Laettner denied a request to lower Chew’s bail or release him on his own recognizance, explaining his reasoning: “Over 600 images are alleged. The court needs to look at the injuries to victims … and the child exploitation of many children.” Prosecutor Jordan Sanders agrees: “The fact that the children are of that age is dangerous to me. Because they are so young speaks volumes to the exploitative nature.”

That a California judge rightly denied a request to release on his own recognizance Richard Chew who was arrested for child porn, but a New Mexico judge saw fit to release Andrew Lowther who is accused of raping a 4-year-old girl, speaks to New Mexico’s judicial corruption and wrongheadedness.

