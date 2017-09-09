In denial: Hollyweird execs blame Rotten Tomatoes for their demise

denial

Yeah, riiiiiight. I’m sure it has nothing to do with movie ticket prices, the unoriginality of movies and media/online competition. Oh, and then there’s this:

I’m sure the liberal agenda and politics that Hollyweird spews everyday have nothing to do with their decline! Whatever helps you sleep at night.

From NY Times: Hollywood had a horrible summer.

Between the first weekend in May and Labor Day, a sequel-stuffed period that typically accounts for 40 percent of annual ticket sales, box office revenue in North America totaled $3.8 billion, a 15 percent decline from the same span last year. To find a slower summer, you would have to go back 20 years. Business has been so bad that America’s three biggest theater chains have lost roughly $4 billion in market value since May.

Ready for the truly alarming part? Hollywood is blaming a website: Rotten Tomatoes.

“I think it’s the destruction of our business,” Brett Ratner, the director, producer and film financier, said at a film festival this year.

Some studio executives privately concede that a few recent movies — just a few — were simply bad. Flawed marketing may have played a role in a couple of other instances, they acknowledged, along with competition from Netflix and Amazon.

But most studio fingers point toward Rotten Tomatoes, which boils down hundreds of reviews to give films “fresh” or “rotten” scores on its Tomatometer. The site has surged in popularity, attracting 13.6 million unique visitors in May, a 32 percent increase above last year’s total for the month, according to the analytics firm comScore.

Studio executives’ complaints about Rotten Tomatoes include the way its Tomatometer hacks off critical nuance, the site’s seemingly loose definition of who qualifies as a critic and the spread of Tomatometer scores across the web. Last year, scores started appearing on Fandango, the online movie ticket-selling site, leading to grousing that a rotten score next to the purchase button was the same as posting this message: You are an idiot if you pay to see this movie.

Mr. Ratner’s sentiment was echoed almost daily in studio dining rooms all summer, although not for attribution, for fear of giving Rotten Tomatoes more credibility. Over lunch last month, the chief executive of a major movie company looked me in the eye and declared flatly that his mission was to destroy the review-aggregation site.

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

6 responses to “In denial: Hollyweird execs blame Rotten Tomatoes for their demise

  1. stlonginus | September 9, 2017 at 7:52 am | Reply

    Explains the attempts to sell-off to China in recent years. The “execs” always knows when to get out.

  2. wearswar | September 9, 2017 at 7:55 am | Reply

    More and more folks are tired of fiction passed as fact.The concept of Fake News is turning more and more people to alternative news options. This also applies to other entertainment. I believe it was Murdoch and Fox that won the court case allowing news to be classified as ‘entertainment’ and therefore, at best, non-factual. More people are getting tired of Hollywood movies and for very good reason.
    If your family insists on watching them, there many ways to debrief i.e. detox them afterwards and it is worth it.
    A couple of options:
    https://wearswar.wordpress.com/category/movie-review/
    and
    https://vigilantcitizen.com/category/moviesandtv/

    Does anyone else have other great “detox from the movies” links?

  3. Dr. Eowyn | September 9, 2017 at 8:10 am | Reply

    Next, Hellywood execs will blame “Russian government hackers” for their lacklustre box office receipts!

  4. Zorro | September 9, 2017 at 9:25 am | Reply

    People are tired of paying for recycled crap at the theater when it is streamed or on DVD without much of a delay.

  5. lophatt | September 9, 2017 at 11:36 am | Reply

    I read today that they’re blaming “the Ruskies” for the BMB hoax!!! I’m waiting for the flocks of flying purple unicorns to arrive. Nobody could be that damaged, and live.

