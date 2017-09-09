Hollyweird libtard Jennifer Lawrence: “Hurricanes Irma, Harvey are nature’s wrath for Trump victory”

jennifer lawrence

Hypocrite Jennifer Lawrence: So concerned about “climate change” she ignores her own “human activity” and flies by private jet.

She’s got a movie, Mother!, coming out on September 15. Boycott!

From Fox News: Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence suggested the devastating hurricanes in Texas and approaching Florida were signs of “Mother Nature’s rage and wrath” at America for electing Donald Trump and not believing in man-made climate change.

Lawrence, who is promoting her new drama “Mother!,” appeared on British network Channel 4 on Wednesday, where she discussed topics ranging from the movie to the gender pay gap and Trump.

“It’s scary,” the actress responded to the interviewer’s assertion that there was “an end-of-days feeling” across the world and especially in the U.S.

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting.”

“And you have voted very recently, as a country” the reporter noted – to which Lawrence replied that “it was really startling” Trump was elected. She then suggested the recent hurricanes devastating Texas and nearing Florida may have been prompted by Trump winning the presidency.

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence later said the conversation topics of Trump and U.S. politics were “really polarizing and upsetting.”

She added: “You know, I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick, and it’s just really confusing.”

After being asked whether she finds Trump confusing, the actress fired back, saying, “I don’t find him confusing. I think I know exactly what he is.”

Lawrence has never been shy about sharing her opinions on the President. In 2015, when Trump had just launched his presidential campaign, she said a victory by him would “be the end of the world,” during an Entertainment Weekly interview.

DCG

5 responses to “Hollyweird libtard Jennifer Lawrence: “Hurricanes Irma, Harvey are nature’s wrath for Trump victory”

  1. marblenecltr | September 9, 2017 at 10:40 am | Reply

    When will Father God strike Hollywood?

  2. Jonathan Caswell | September 9, 2017 at 10:43 am | Reply

    PUUUUULLLLEEEZE! LADY, YOUR SLIP IS SHOWING!

  3. lophatt | September 9, 2017 at 11:12 am | Reply

    She’s “devastated”! Let’s help make her broke too. Just another shameless Hollywood Whore. Neptune is having a bigger storm at the moment and it’s over -300F. Go figure.

  4. Steven Broiles | September 9, 2017 at 11:18 am | Reply

    I find it hard to believe that a person like Lawrence can be stupid by accident.
    Jennifer Lawrence = Nancy Pelosi 2.0.

  5. Dr. Eowyn | September 9, 2017 at 12:22 pm | Reply

    @Jennifer Lawrence:

    What had the people on the Caribbean islands, such as Barbuda where Irma destroyed 90% of the island’s buildings, done to deserve Hurricane Irma?

