Hillary Clinton is insane: Insinuates Bernie Sanders colluded with Russia in 2016 Democratic primaries

Even before she lost last year’s presidential election to Donald Trump, believing her rigged polls that had her ahead, Hillary Clinton already seethed with barely-suppressed rage.
She called millions of Americans who were Trump supporters “deplorables” and demanded to know why she wasn’t 50 points ahead.
After she lost the election, Hillary blamed everybody under the sun, except herself, for her loss — the “deplorables,” the Russians, the Democratic National Committee that helped her win the primaries by plotting to undermine her rival Bernie Sanders.
Now, Hillary has really gone off the deep end.
Through her mouthpiece — longtime aide Adam Parkhomenko — Hillary is now insinuating that the Russian government secretly supported Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries.
Parkhomenko was a state political director for Hillary’s first presidential bid in 2008. He then worked in Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign as her director of grassroots engagement, before moving to the Democratic National Committee. After Hillary lost the election, she hired Parkhomenko (and another campaign aide, Emmy Ruiz) to run her “Resistance” super PAC to undermine President Trump. (Buzzfeed)
Yesterday, Sept. 8, 2017, Parkhomenko fumed about Sanders on Twitter. He claimed that Sanders had “Russia support online” during the primaries, and that “the guy is hiding something”.
Bernie Sanders had betrayed his idealistic supporters by quickly endorsing Hillary in the Democratic National Convention, for which he no doubt was well-rewarded. Five days after the Convention ended, Sanders purchased a $600,000 lakefront home — his third — in North Hero, Vermont.
Imagine what Hillary would do to Bernie if he had not endorsed her.
He would be “Arkancided” — suicide with a bullet to the back of his head.
~Eowyn
There you go again Dr. E., trying to stop my heart with something I’ve long suspected. Twenty videos would not cover how bat shit crazy this being is.
Ah come on, Bernie is just a sore loser.
And libtards say Trump is mentally unstable. This womyn is batsh*t crazy!
I would have voted for her but no body has ever accused me of being a Moron. Only morons voted for this witch.
Seriously, just think about that. WHO, (I was going to say ‘in their right mind’), but I just answered my own question!
Is there a shrink anywhere that would call her sane?
http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2017/09/09/534520/I-was-running-against-Trump-Comey-Russian-intelligence-Clinton
Good grief, there’s now THIS: HRC stated she was up against the “Godforsaken Electoral college.”
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2017/09/09/no-wonder-hillarys-book-is-so-thick-now-shes-blaming-the-godforsaken-electoral-college/
