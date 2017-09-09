A little more Alex Hicks just for kicks

I have more questions than answers about Bill/Alex, but this issue seems to be settled.
The only misgivings I have are a concern that the cynical Hicks, who scorned my holy faith, is still lurking behind the persona called Alex Jones.
In all honesty, I think Bill/Alex has experienced over time a change of heart. I am inclined to give him room to do some good.
Bill/Alex, I would love to hear from you. If you would like to talk in confidence, please indicate to us. My “name” is Trail Dust, which most primates would realize is a mask. So I am not offended at your Alex Jones identity.
(Hmmm… Trail Dust… doesn’t sound strong enough. Too bad the name, “Dash RipRock,” was already taken.”)
I have to admit, that out take of his “confession” is very eerie. He dropped his accent. He was, as he said, out of character.
Hi Doc:
Well, I think the the way to answer this once and for all is to use a device to check the voice of each man and see if the patterns are identical.
You know, the way Anonymous did with the audio youtube video of “Skippy” abusing a child. I almost vomited listening to it. But, the voice patterns are IDENTICAL to those of John Podesta!!! If you have not seen this video you MUST. Talk about pizza gate and pedogate. Someone very high up in the NWO must have had this made to remind Podesta that he is subject to blackmail for pedophilia. Who else could have made that video, certainly not the little child screaming and being abused?
But, if someone compares the voice patterns of Jones and Hicks and, frankly, they do NOT seem identical to me, though other things do seem quite similar, the answer will be definitive. As far as I know, you cannot change your voice patterns.
Take care.
Helen
Helen, like I said, this raises more questions than answers. But in this video I hear with my own ears the audio crossover from Hicks to Jones.
I am having fun with this. They could be two different people. But right now, I am convinced they are the same.
Just food for thought,
~ “Trail Dust”
I’ve come across this theory a number of times, and although I find it intriguing, I’m not yet nearly convinced.
For one thing, the side-by-side profile comparison clearly shows that the earlobes are different. Could that have been changed by plastic surgery? Maybe. I’m not up on that topic.
The nose appears different, too. But, again, plastic surgery? I do know that noses can be altered that way.
I don’t think they really sound alike UNTIL that small portion that begins at 4:29 and ends at 4:51 — that screaming bit — now THAT sounds IDENTICAL to Alex Jones! And not just the voice, but the speech pattern as well!
You got me. I’m not convinced, but it’s well within the realm of possibility. Regardless, however, whether Alex Jones is really Bill Hicks or not, that person has done more to expose the Illuminati / NWO agenda to the public at large than anyone else I can name. I did not come to this knowledge through “Alex Hicks”, but a large majority of the people who are aware of the NWO today did. Kudos to him for that… whoever he is.
~ D-FensDogG
Stephen T. McCarthy Reviews…
