What do Noah, Daniel and Job have in common?

Answer: Who They Could Not Save

These 3 men were famed for their righteousness. To call them influential would be an understatement. But Noah was only able to save his immediate family and the animals from the flood; Daniel was an exile himself, a remnant of an already crushed people; Job couldn’t save his own children from a disaster. So they were known for their limitations as well as their greatness.

“The word of the Lord came to me: “Son of man, if a country sins against me by being unfaithful and I stretch out my hand against it to cut off its food supply and send famine upon it and kill its people and their animals, even if these three men—Noah, Daniel and Job—were in it, they could save only themselves by their righteousness, declares the Sovereign Lord.” – Ezekiel 14:12-14

By contrast, Joshua and Samuel led their generations into righteousness and times of national stability.

All the men mentioned are righteous leaders. All sought to influence their fellows to honor God and find salvation. Two succeeded, but the first three were not able to hold off God’s wrath.

They all lived in God’s protection and were rescued. The Lord’s judgements are not indiscriminate.

As we plead with our generation to honor God, we can expect His care for us to be secure, but we may not know if our efforts will succeed in turning people back to God.

Readers, as we observe a large number of natural disasters bearing down on this world, we plead with you to seek the Lord right now, and not wait until it’s too late.

♞

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” – John 3:16



