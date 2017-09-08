Student who mocked ISIS on Facebook is investigated for “Islamophobia”

From The Independent: A student who mocked Isis on Facebook is being investigated over claims his post put “minority students at risk and in a state of panic and fear.”

Robbie Travers, a 21-year-old third-year law student, is being probed by the University of Edinburgh over claims he committed a “hate crime,” even though no criminal investigation by the police has taken place.

The complaint came when he shared a comment after the US Air Force dropped a massive ordnance air blast (MOAB, or “mother of all bombs”) on a network of Isis tunnels in Afghanistan in April.

Mr. Travers wrote on Facebook: “Excellent news that the US administration and Trump ordered an accurate strike on an Isis network of tunnels in Afghanistan. I’m glad we could bring these barbarians a step closer to collecting their 72 virgins”.

Esme Allman, a second-year history student, accused Mr. Travers of “blatant Islamophobia.”

In a complaint to the university seen by The Times, Ms. Allman wrote: “Not only do I believe this behaviour to be in breach of the student code of conduct, but his decision to target the BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) Liberation Group at the University of Edinburgh, and how he has chosen to do so, puts minority students at risk and in a state of panic and fear while attending the University of Edinburgh.”

But Mr. Travers said the complaint against him came in retaliation to him pointing out how Ms. Allman had allegedly referred to black men as “trash,” before adding “all men are trash.”

A spokesman for the university confirmed complains alleging misconduct against Mr. Travers were being investigated, telling the paper: “We are committed to providing an environment in which all members of the university community treat each other with dignity and respect and our code of student conduct sets out clear expectations of behaviour.”

DCG

