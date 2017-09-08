Student who mocked ISIS on Facebook is investigated for “Islamophobia”

From The Independent: A student who mocked Isis on Facebook is being investigated over claims his post put “minority students at risk and in a state of panic and fear.”
Robbie Travers, a 21-year-old third-year law student, is being probed by the University of Edinburgh over claims he committed a “hate crime,” even though no criminal investigation by the police has taken place.
The complaint came when he shared a comment after the US Air Force dropped a massive ordnance air blast (MOAB, or “mother of all bombs”) on a network of Isis tunnels in Afghanistan in April.
Mr. Travers wrote on Facebook: “Excellent news that the US administration and Trump ordered an accurate strike on an Isis network of tunnels in Afghanistan. I’m glad we could bring these barbarians a step closer to collecting their 72 virgins”.
Esme Allman, a second-year history student, accused Mr. Travers of “blatant Islamophobia.”
In a complaint to the university seen by The Times, Ms. Allman wrote: “Not only do I believe this behaviour to be in breach of the student code of conduct, but his decision to target the BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) Liberation Group at the University of Edinburgh, and how he has chosen to do so, puts minority students at risk and in a state of panic and fear while attending the University of Edinburgh.”
But Mr. Travers said the complaint against him came in retaliation to him pointing out how Ms. Allman had allegedly referred to black men as “trash,” before adding “all men are trash.”
A spokesman for the university confirmed complains alleging misconduct against Mr. Travers were being investigated, telling the paper: “We are committed to providing an environment in which all members of the university community treat each other with dignity and respect and our code of student conduct sets out clear expectations of behaviour.”
BUT the muslims and the followers of islam, who believe in the Queeran, can publically hold signs that encourage beheading any one who does not believe as they do, even their fellow muslimes/islimes. Wow! What has this world come to.
Yes, they’re just “embracing their faith” or something…
Sounds to me like Ms. “flagrant rip off name from a hack pop book series”, that is, “twilight”, is an angry racist & sexist SJW looking for anyone to target, besides that though, how is mockery of a Terrorist Group a “hate crime”, or does she have plans to level the same charges on her popular media outlets like the BBC as well? She does herself a terrible disservice.
Underlying all this though, one should take note that the mentality involved here employs a lot of cognitive dissonance, and perhaps it also betrays a subtle connection to the “terrorists” as well, considering that “isis” seems to be a U.S. and “israeli” proxy, but more than that is a weapon utilized for some decades now (remember when the CIA used the mujahideen, including bin laden himself, to make wars out in afghanistan etc.? Also their use in Iran to set up the puppet shah? The list goes on.) to foment “change”, and if the SJW movement is also an intelligence asset being utilized for the same means locally, then that means that both “isis” and the SJW movement are Terrorist Organizations cut from the same cloth, and aiming for the same goals. Thus any criticism of one “side” of it will be taken as criticism of the other side, thus “hatred”/islamophobia etc. and all those other PC canards. Although we should probably presume that Ms. Allman does not understand this herself (stupidity is epidemic these days), there is a chance she is fully aware, and is being a small-time agitative propaganda grunt for her area in the hopes of winning brownie points with her string-pullers.
Without talking with her though, this is merely speculation (and it is entirely possible that she could simply be a jerk). Perhaps we should take note of people crying “islamophobia” and if they bear the same SJW (and GBLT because that group is also another “side” to this same bunch.) hallmarks indicating a common undercurrent between the “sides”… it might prove interesting.
