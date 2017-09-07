You won’t believe what the Vogue fashion editor who trashes Melania Trump looks like!

Lynn Yaeger is a contributing fashion editor of Vogue and Vogue.com, and a former Village Voice fashion reporter for 30 years.

In a piece for Vogue on August 29, 2017, Yaeger trashed First Lady Melania Trump for her choice of footwear while boarding Air Force One to visit Hurricane Harvey flood-ravaged Houston. With a condescending sneer, Yaeger wrote:

“Oh, Melania.

In the words of the late, great Lou Reed, you ‘couldn’t hit it sideways.’ […]

This morning, Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One wearing a pair of towering pointy-toed snakeskin heels better suited to a shopping afternoon on Madison Avenue or a girls’ luncheon at La Grenouille. […]

But what kind of message does a fly-in visit from a First Lady in sky-high stilettos send to those suffering the enormous hardship, the devastation of this natural disaster?

And why, oh why, can’t this administration get anything, even a pair of shoes, right?”

When Melania deplaned in Houston wearing a pair of tennis shoes, Yaeger and Melania’s other fashion critics all had egg on their faces.

This is Lynn Yaeger, the great fashion editor and arbiter of good taste:

And this is what Vogue Fashion Editor Lynn Yaeger wears:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!

Wikipedia says Yaeger cuts her own hair.

~Eowyn

Advertisements