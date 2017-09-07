You won’t believe what the Vogue fashion editor who trashes Melania Trump looks like!

Lynn Yaeger is a contributing fashion editor of Vogue and Vogue.com, and a former Village Voice fashion reporter for 30 years.
In a piece for Vogue on August 29, 2017, Yaeger trashed First Lady Melania Trump for her choice of footwear while boarding Air Force One to visit Hurricane Harvey flood-ravaged Houston. With a condescending sneer, Yaeger wrote:
“Oh, Melania.
In the words of the late, great Lou Reed, you ‘couldn’t hit it sideways.’ […]
This morning, Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One wearing a pair of towering pointy-toed snakeskin heels better suited to a shopping afternoon on Madison Avenue or a girls’ luncheon at La Grenouille. […]
But what kind of message does a fly-in visit from a First Lady in sky-high stilettos send to those suffering the enormous hardship, the devastation of this natural disaster?
And why, oh why, can’t this administration get anything, even a pair of shoes, right?”
When Melania deplaned in Houston wearing a pair of tennis shoes, Yaeger and Melania’s other fashion critics all had egg on their faces.
This is Lynn Yaeger, the great fashion editor and arbiter of good taste:
And this is what Vogue Fashion Editor Lynn Yaeger wears:
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
Wikipedia says Yaeger cuts her own hair.

Well, by the looks she has, it’s obvious she’s jealous of Beauty, Style and Class! All attributes she sorely is deficient in! And very, very catty….she looks like an aging child running amok….sorry for her, poor thing.
