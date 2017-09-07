Feminists are insufferable: Martha Plimpton boasts that she had her “best” abortion in Seattle

Sad womyn.

From Daily Mail: Actress Martha Plimpton has sparked controversy by saying she had her ‘best abortion’ at a clinic in Seattle.

The star, who shot to fame in 1985 in The Goonies, is a passionate abortion advocate and was taking part in a Q&A session at a #ShoutYourAbortion event in June when she made the comment.

It is only now causing uproar after footage of the remark was circulated online.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Plimpton, who has spoken publicly of the two abortions she had as a young woman in the past, said at town hall session: ‘Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons. I’ve got a lot of family here, some of whom are here in the audience tonight. I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood! Yay!’

As the audience cheered, she went on: ‘Notice I said ‘first’…and I don’t want Seattle — I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one. Heads and tails above the rest. If I could Yelp review it, I totally would. And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all, I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless,’ she said, as the crowd cheered.

‘You probably won’t remember because I wasn’t that famous then,’ she concluded, jokingly.

The audience, which had gathered to hear her interview pro-choice Dr. Willie Parker, embraced her comments and cheered them on.

But the starlet, who has also appeared in The Good Wife, received a frostier reaction online.

Pro-life internet users were outraged by her comments in Seattle and slammed them as ‘tacky’ and ‘abysmal’ online. ‘How can you be proud of this?’ asked one critic. Others said the actress’s remarks were ‘disgusting’ and ‘disturbing’.

Another said: ‘It’s one thing to be pro-choice but a sad thing to brag about your abortion shame on u.’

One likened her comments to a ‘total disregard for human life’.

Plimpton has spoken in the past about having two abortions when she was a young actress. ‘For me in particular, because I did have two abortions as a young woman, I feel that my ability to access that kind of medical care made it possible for me to live out my dreams and do what I really want to do in life,’ she told ABC in 2015.

#ShoutYourAbortion, the organization which hosted the event where she made the comments, encourages women who have undergone abortions to talk about them in order to remove the stigma many attach to the procedure.

The campaign manufactures t-shirts emblazoned with the words ‘abortion is freedom’ and ‘everyone knows I had an abortion’.

