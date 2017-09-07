Black shoplifter savagely attacks white Good Samaritan with ax

File this under “No good deed goes unpunished”.

On the night of Sept. 3, 2017, at a 7-Eleven in West Hollywood, California, a white man saw a black man shoplifting and made the mistake of telling the shoplifter what he did was wrong, then offering to pay for the stolen items.

The black man took an ax from a paper bag he was carrying and savagely wacked the Good Samaritan, knocking him to the ground. The assailant walked up to the victim lying on the ground and struck him again, twice. The assailant began walking away, but then changed his mind and returned to strike the victim again.

Josh Haskell reports for ABC7 Los Angeles that according to police, the victim saw his attacker stealing from the store and offered to pay for his items. Another black man, an associate of the victim who is seen in surveillance video wearing orange, witnessed the brutal attack.

Sgt. Jeffrey Bishop with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said:

“It’s a very gruesome attack, and we’re hoping we can get an attempted murder charge filed against this individual. The suspect walks away. He’s still in view of the camera. He then turns around and continues to chop at the victim’s face while he’s lying on the ground before he flees.”

Caryn West, who teaches at an acting school next to the 7-Eleven, recognized the suspect from surveillance video. After a manhunt, police arrested the assailant, 41-year-old Kisu Brady Brown, who has several felony and assault convictions.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack, but is expected to survive.

Lest we generalize from Kisu Brown to other blacks: Just remember that it was another black man who tried to stop the assailant, then called 911 on his cell phone, and that two other non-white men brought paper towels for the victim’s wounds.

H/t TheGoldwater

~Eowyn

Advertisements