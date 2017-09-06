The Mad Man of North Korea Caption Contest

Posted on September 6, 2017 by | 2 Comments

This is the 158th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Pretending to jot down every word the insane dictator says, his aides amuse themselves by scribbling “All work and no play makes Kim Jong-Un a dull boy. All work and no play makes Kim Jong-Un a dull boy. All work and no play makes Kim Jong-Un a dull boy….”

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

2 responses to “The Mad Man of North Korea Caption Contest

  1. EdK | September 6, 2017 at 4:49 am | Reply

    I want pork fried rice. I want won ton soup. I want 2 egg rolls. I want pepper steak. And oh yea, I want death to America. Did you get all that?

  2. Christine Watts C. | September 6, 2017 at 5:00 am | Reply

    “Uh…Uh-oh…I wonder if I can make it to that port-a-potty before it’s too late?!”

