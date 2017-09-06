Paul Ryan heads the list of GOP politicians who got money from Soros in 2016

In 2016, Soros Fund Management “contributed” a total of $281,200 to 57 federal political candidates, the majority of whom were Democrats, Hillary Clinton being the largest recipient, at $22,400. (Source: OpenSecrets.org)

12 of the 57 recipients are Republicans RINOs:

Paul Ryan (WI), House Speaker, $10,800 . Jeb Bush $2,700. Marco Rubio (FL), $2,700. Joe Heck (NV), $2,500. John McCain (AZ), $2,500. Ed Royce (CA), $2,500. Lindsey Graham (SC), $2,500. Carlos Curbelo (FL), $1,000. Chuck Grassley (IA), $1,000. Ron Johnson (WI), $1,000. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA), $1,000. Tim Canova (FL), $1,000.

Here’s the list, in the order of the size of Soros’ “contribution”:

~Eowyn

