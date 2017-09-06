Paul Ryan heads the list of GOP politicians who got money from Soros in 2016

In 2016, Soros Fund Management “contributed” a total of $281,200 to 57 federal political candidates, the majority of whom were Democrats, Hillary Clinton being the largest recipient, at $22,400. (Source: OpenSecrets.org)
12 of the 57 recipients are
Republicans RINOs:
- Paul Ryan (WI), House Speaker, $10,800.
- Jeb Bush $2,700.
- Marco Rubio (FL), $2,700.
- Joe Heck (NV), $2,500.
- John McCain (AZ), $2,500.
- Ed Royce (CA), $2,500.
- Lindsey Graham (SC), $2,500.
- Carlos Curbelo (FL), $1,000.
- Chuck Grassley (IA), $1,000.
- Ron Johnson (WI), $1,000.
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA), $1,000.
- Tim Canova (FL), $1,000.
Here’s the list, in the order of the size of Soros’ “contribution”:
~Eowyn
Now we know why Ryan doesn’t have a spine , Soros bought it for 10,800.00 dollars . Another thousand or so , he could have had his testicles too .
Any repukelican on this list should be flogged , muslim style !
