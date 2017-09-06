Paul Ryan heads the list of GOP politicians who got money from Soros in 2016

Posted on September 6, 2017 by | 1 Comment

In 2016, Soros Fund Management “contributed” a total of $281,200 to 57 federal political candidates, the majority of whom were Democrats, Hillary Clinton being the largest recipient, at $22,400. (Source: OpenSecrets.org)

12 of the 57 recipients are Republicans RINOs:

  1. Paul Ryan (WI), House Speaker, $10,800.
  2. Jeb Bush $2,700.
  3. Marco Rubio (FL), $2,700.
  4. Joe Heck (NV), $2,500.
  5. John McCain (AZ), $2,500.
  6. Ed Royce (CA), $2,500.
  7. Lindsey Graham (SC), $2,500.
  8. Carlos Curbelo (FL), $1,000.
  9. Chuck Grassley (IA), $1,000.
  10. Ron Johnson (WI), $1,000.
  11. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA), $1,000.
  12. Tim Canova (FL), $1,000.

Here’s the list, in the order of the size of Soros’ “contribution”:

~Eowyn

One response to “Paul Ryan heads the list of GOP politicians who got money from Soros in 2016

  1. japoa | September 6, 2017 at 5:04 am | Reply

    Now we know why Ryan doesn’t have a spine , Soros bought it for 10,800.00 dollars . Another thousand or so , he could have had his testicles too .
    Any repukelican on this list should be flogged , muslim style !

    Like

