Evidence that immigration depresses wages: U.S. & UK

There is a strong correlation between immigration—particularly illegal immigration—and wages.

The reason is simple — the economic principle of supply and demand. In the case of immigration, that means the more supply of workers, the lower the wages.

But liberal economists and proponents of mass immigration see immigration as an absolute economic good, insisting that immigration is necessary for the economy to grow. (Click here for the three reasons why liberals are wrong.)

The empirical evidence does not support the liberal position.

UK:

The Telegraph reports, Sept. 6, 2017, that during an appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) at the UK Parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May said:

“We continue to believe as a government that it’s important to have net migration at sustainable levels, we believe that to be in the tens of thousands, because of the impact, particularly it has, on people at the lower end of the income scale in depressing their wages.”

USA:

National Economics Editorial reports, August 6, 2017:

According to the National Association of Home Builders, more than 56% of America’s developers are reporting labor shortages, which is forcing them to increase wages and improve working conditions to attract new talent. In fact, according to Ted Wilson of Residential Strategies Inc. construction costs have risen by 30% this year—the majority of which is due to higher wages and increased overtime pay. That is, companies are being forced to hire American workers, and pay wages at fair market value.

The reason, of course, is President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, resulting in fewer “undocumented” workers in the construction and other industries. See:

According to Stan Market, CEO of Texas’ Marek, as many as “half of the workers in construction in Texas are undocumented.” Many of them are leaving Texas, either to Mexico or to foolish and illegal U.S. sanctuary cities and states. See:

And it’s not just the construction industry. In Maine, the mere restriction of temporary work visas earlier this year led to higher wages, better working conditions, and lower unemployment.

All this is good news for American workers, whose real wages (not nominal wages) have not risen since 1973, in part because of the deflationary effects of illegal immigration.

So we should ask why America’s religious leaders officials are so adamant on promoting and protecting illegal immigrants and “refugees”:

~Eowyn

