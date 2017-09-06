Bitter de Blasio thinks there should be a parade in his honor

The good mayor would be way more popular if it wasn’t for you-know-who.

From NY Post: Mayor Bill de Blasio claims he’s running the city so well, “you’d assume they’d be having parades out in the streets” — and insisted he’d be more popular if it weren’t for “the time in history.”

“When I think about how crime’s gone down for four years, graduation rates up, test scores are up, more jobs than ever in our history — I think, ‘Wow, just that quick profile, any candidate anywhere would want it,’ ” he boasted to New York magazine.

“You’d assume they’d be having parades out in the streets. But that’s not the time in history we’re living in,” he added.

De Blasio’s job approval rating plummeted over the summer to a 50 to 42 percent margin, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released in late July.

New Yorkers are split — 46 percent to 46 percent — on whether he deserves a second term, the poll found.

The mayor admitted he had made “missteps” and had “insufficiencies as a communicator” — but said New Yorkers were simply taking out their frustrations with the current economic climate on their leaders.

“The Great Recession, specifically, but really the decades of people being economically stagnant, deeply affected people’s views, understandably,” de Blasio said. “And the increased cost of living around here.”

Seemingly responding to a Post report about him being a bully of a boss, the mayor took issue with criticisms of his “management approach.”

“You don’t achieve all those things without managing the hell out of the situation,” de Blasio said.

As for the investigations into his campaign fundraising, Hizzoner said “everyday New Yorkers” are far more concerned with the issues that affect their lives.

“Some political insiders, maybe they’ve come to certain conclusions,” he said. “But for everyday New Yorkers? They didn’t see anything wrong, and they’re right, because there wasn’t anything wrong.”

But the vast majority of New Yorker voters — 78 percent — believe he should raise his own money to pay for the lawyers who represented him during the probes — and not take the funds from taxpayers, the Quinnipiac survey found.

De Blasio initially said he would raise the $2 million to cover his legal bills, then announced in June he would have the city taxpayers pay for it.

Asked whether the New York Times was determined to prove he was corrupt, de Blasio declared, “I think there are some in the media who are having trouble letting go.”

He pushed back against media reports about his regular jaunts to his old gym in Brooklyn — again saying regular New Yorkers just don’t care. The trips from Gracie Mansion to the Park Slope YMCA require two gas-guzzling SUVs.

“Everyday people do not raise that concern to me, ever,” de Blasio said. “If the worst you can say about someone is he goes to the gym, that’s a pretty good situation in today’s world.”

The mayor directed some of his media ire squarely at The Post, saying it is primarily to blame for the “tabloid culture” that got Donald Trump elected president.

He said The Post and its parent company, News Corp., “provided Trump not only the platform but the language and the approach.”

“He riffs off them, they riff off him,” de Blasio said.

The mayor predicted that the backlash against Trump, whom he called “spoiled” and “profoundly racist,” would be the “death knell for tabloid journalism.”

“They’re not going to be around too much longer, in my opinion, but for a brief and sad moment, that negative, hateful, divisive tabloid culture, the same culture that vilified the word liberal, effectively, became too ascendant. It’s now crashing on the rocks,” he said.

De Blasio also addressed his ongoing feud with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, conceding that some of their beef was personal. “I’m saying some of this is structural, some of this is ideological, some of this is just naturally what happens when people disagree on an issue,” the mayor explained.

“Yeah, we do have a long personal relationship, and that’s a component.”

The mayor declined to discuss whether he would endorse Cuomo for re-election.

“I’m talking about this year. I’m in a mayoral election this year,” he said. “That’s what we’re talking about.”

DCG

